Bollywood Quiz: Kya Picture Hai?

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Where the smell of popcorn permeates the air and magic happens as soon as the lights dim and opening credits roll on the silver screen.

Why at the movies, of course! Art imitates life and even characters in a movie cannot resist the allure of enjoying a movie within a movie.

In this week's 'Kya Picture Hai' special Bollywood quiz, all you have to do is identify the film our actors are watching in the specified scene.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com