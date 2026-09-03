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Bollywood Quiz: Know These Restaurant Scenes?

By SUKANYA VERMA September 03, 2026 09:04 IST 1 Minute Read
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Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

From Tabu snubbing Amitabh Bachchan's perfect biryani at his restaurant in Cheeni Kum to Aamir Khan treating Urmila Matondkar in a five-star hotel wearing canary yellow co-ords in Rangeela, Bollywood scenes set restaurants enjoy a special place in pop culture.

On that note, here's our restaurant themed filmi quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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