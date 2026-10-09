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Bollywood Quiz: Know The Story in Pictures?

By SUKANYA VERMA October 09, 2026 09:03 IST 1 Minute Read

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Films are stories in motion. But sometimes, they stop to capture a moment in photographs that provide a tender release or a proverbial kahani mein twist.

How well do you remember these scenes?

Find out in our filmi photographs special quiz by identifying the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question before you move on to the next.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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