Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Quiz: Guess This Movie!

Bollywood Quiz: Guess This Movie!

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 19, 2022 12:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready for your weekly dose of our fun and filmi quiz?

You know the drill.

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya
B. Dushman
C. Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi
  A. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya
 
A. God Tussi Great Ho
B. Partner
C. Neither
  B. Partner
 
A. Mujrim
B. Roti Ki Keemat
C. Bhrashtachar
  C. Bhrashtachar
 
A. Imtihaan
B. Kshatriya
C. Laadla
  A. Imtihaan
 
A. De De Pyaar De
B. Aiyaary
C. Sardar Ka Grandson
  A. De De Pyaar De
 
A. Masaan
B. Hasee Toh Phasee
C. Love Aaj Kal
  C. Love Aaj Kal
 
A. Agneepath
B. Gupt
C. Ghayal
  A. Agneepath
 
A. Akele Hum Akele Tum
B. Parampara
C. Main Khiladi Tu Anari
  B. Parampara
 
A. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi
B. Manmarziyaan
C. Shershaah
  C. Shershaah
 
A. Sardar Udham
B. Laal Singh Chaddha
C. Phillauri
  A. Sardar Udham
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
