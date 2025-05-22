HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bollywood Quiz: Actors in Disguise!

By SUKANYA VERMA
May 22, 2025

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

No matter how much Bollywood storytelling evolves, it's love for the disguise trope where characters mask their true identity for purpose of comedy or crime can never go out of style.

And that, dear reader, is our theme for this week's fun and filmi quiz.

Simply guess the Hindi movie featuring a star in disguise from the options listed below.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

SUKANYA VERMA
