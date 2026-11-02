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Bollywood Gets Into The Halloween Spirit

By REDIFF MOVIES November 02, 2026 14:23 IST 3 Minutes Read

From spooky vampires and Wednesday Addams to Batman and princesses, Bollywood stars had plenty of fun celebrating Halloween 2026.

Key Points

  • Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Halloween in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, while Soha Ali Khan enjoyed the occasion with her daughter Inaaya.
  • Pranutan dressed up as Wednesday Addams, Rasika Dugal turned into a vampire in Scotland, and Prateik Smita Patil, wife Priya and their pet Chico chose Batman-themed costumes.
  • Sunny Leone performed at a Halloween event in Bengaluru while Pranita Subhash celebrated with her children, Parul Gulati dressed as Blossom from Powerpuff Girls, and Rasha Thadani chose a princess look.

Bollywood got into the Halloween spirit with spooky costumes, fun family moments and creative dress-ups. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Pranutan, here's a quick look at how the stars celebrated Halloween.

Sunny Leone

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone looks unrecognisable as she celebrates Halloween with a live performance at Finn: The Luxury Club in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

 

Prateik Smita Patil and his wife Priya Bannerjee Patil

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Prateik Smita Patil, wife Priya Banerjee Patil and their pet Chico pick the Batman theme.

 

Pranutan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan dresses up as Wednesday Addams and even quotes her, 'I find social media to be a soul-sucking void of meaningless affirmation.'

 

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya give Halloween a 'positive twist' as Soha asks her followers to guess who they are. She gives a clue: 'One vampire flower girl, one pup dracula and me.'

 

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, seen here with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie in Los Angeles, writes, 'Quite an unlikely alliance. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here.'

 

Pranita Subhash

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash's Halloween party with her children, 'Too cute to spook, here's my Boo Crew! Halloween 2026.

'PS : Just enjoying the costumes and Halloween fun! No religious significance attached -- just a little dress-up and happy memories.'

 

Elli AvrRam

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

'How was your Halloween?' asks Elli AvrRam.

 

Parul Gulati

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

'I was blossom from power puff girls this Halloween and we called it Hair-O-Ween,' posts Udta Teer actress Parul Gulati, who is also the founder of Nish Hair.

 

Rasika Dugal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal turns into a vampire in Scotland, 'Tricked and treated... and suitably spooked! And it's not like the ghost chips kept me from eating them! #HappyHalloween from Scotland! Thank you, Narayanan Murphys, for the most fun evening! @daisynarayanan @imurphed.'

 

Vidya Malavade

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Diwali meets Halloween for Vidya Malavade.

 

Rasha Thadani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

'Yes, i dressed as a princess for halloween,' says Rasha Thadani.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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