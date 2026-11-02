Bollywood Gets Into The Halloween Spirit

From spooky vampires and Wednesday Addams to Batman and princesses, Bollywood stars had plenty of fun celebrating Halloween 2026.

Key Points Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Halloween in Los Angeles with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, while Soha Ali Khan enjoyed the occasion with her daughter Inaaya.

Pranutan dressed up as Wednesday Addams, Rasika Dugal turned into a vampire in Scotland, and Prateik Smita Patil, wife Priya and their pet Chico chose Batman-themed costumes.

Sunny Leone performed at a Halloween event in Bengaluru while Pranita Subhash celebrated with her children, Parul Gulati dressed as Blossom from Powerpuff Girls, and Rasha Thadani chose a princess look.

Bollywood got into the Halloween spirit with spooky costumes, fun family moments and creative dress-ups. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Pranutan, here's a quick look at how the stars celebrated Halloween.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone looks unrecognisable as she celebrates Halloween with a live performance at Finn: The Luxury Club in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Smita Patil/Instagram

Prateik Smita Patil, wife Priya Banerjee Patil and their pet Chico pick the Batman theme.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan dresses up as Wednesday Addams and even quotes her, 'I find social media to be a soul-sucking void of meaningless affirmation.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya give Halloween a 'positive twist' as Soha asks her followers to guess who they are. She gives a clue: 'One vampire flower girl, one pup dracula and me.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, seen here with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie in Los Angeles, writes, 'Quite an unlikely alliance. A Cowboy, a Ghost princess and King Kylie went trick or treating. Happy Halloween to everyone celebrating #diwaloween season is here.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash's Halloween party with her children, 'Too cute to spook, here's my Boo Crew! Halloween 2026.

'PS : Just enjoying the costumes and Halloween fun! No religious significance attached -- just a little dress-up and happy memories.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli AvrRam/Instagram

'How was your Halloween?' asks Elli AvrRam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parul Gulati/Instagram

'I was blossom from power puff girls this Halloween and we called it Hair-O-Ween,' posts Udta Teer actress Parul Gulati, who is also the founder of Nish Hair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

Rasika Dugal turns into a vampire in Scotland, 'Tricked and treated... and suitably spooked! And it's not like the ghost chips kept me from eating them! #HappyHalloween from Scotland! Thank you, Narayanan Murphys, for the most fun evening! @daisynarayanan @imurphed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Malavade/Instagram

Diwali meets Halloween for Vidya Malavade.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

'Yes, i dressed as a princess for halloween,' says Rasha Thadani.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff