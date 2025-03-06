HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Bollywood Cheers Khushi, Ibrahim

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 06, 2025
March 06, 2025 15:19 IST

Bollywood folk arrive for the premiere of Ibrahim Khan's debut film Nadaaniyan, which also stars Khushi Kapoor.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

 

Sara Ali Khan was there to cheer her kid brother.

 

Khushi, Director Shauna Gautam and Sara celebrate Ibrahim's 24th birthday.

 

Rekha graces the screening.

 

Dia Mirza plays Ibrahim's mother in the film.

 

Mahima Chaudhry with Riya Sen. Mahima plays Khushi's mother and Suniel Shetty her father in Nadaaniyan.

 

Aaliyah Qureishi features in the film too.

 

Archana Puran Singh, who stars in Nadaaniyan, accompanied by husband Parmeet Sethi and their sons Ayushmaan and Aaryamann.

 

Ibrahim's aunt-uncle, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

 

Khushi's dad Boney Kapoor.

 

Her uncle-aunt-cousin: Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

 

Suhana Khan, who acted with Khushi in The Archies, is back from Bali.

 

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni.

 

Producers Apurva Mehta, Adar Poonawala and Karan Johar.

 

Tanisha Santoshi.

 

Aamna Sharif.

 

Rekha chats with Karan and Rajkummar Hirani.

 

Veer Pahariya.

 

Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son.

 

Shaan's son Maahi is also a singer.

 

Mihir Ahuja also acted in The Archies.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
10 Star Kid Debuts We Love On OTT
10 Gen Z Actors To Watch Out For!
'After Aradhana, People Took Me Seriously'
Watch Khushi-Ibrahim Dance!
Saif: 'Feels Very Nice To Be Standing'
