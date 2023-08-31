Bollywood Can't Stop Smiling On Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood spent Raksha Bandhan celebrating with their siblings and making sentimental pictures.
Shehnaaz Gill can't stop grinning as she ties a rakhi to her brother, Rajbir Cheema.
Kangana Ranaut with her brother, Rakshit.
Arjun Kapoor celebrates the occasion with his sisters and cousins, and gives a shout-out to those missing.
'The last of the rakhi mohicans !!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed,' he posts.
He's seen here with Khushi, Rhea, Anshula, Shanaya and Mohit Marwah.
Pooja Hegde enjoys an armful of hugs, as she writes, 'Some squishing, rakhis, mithai, gup shup, rare feet touching scenes and gifts... what more does a sister need?! To bonds that last a lifetime.'
Even as Mamata Banerjee ties a rakhi to his father Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek showers love on his big sister, Shweta.
Shilpa Shetty's children Vivaan and Samisha twin in the colours of love, as they share a hug on the big day.
Kartik Aaryan explains this picture with his sister Kritika and pet, Katori, 'Katori mithai ke liye kar rahi, Main aashirwad ke liye. Happy Rakshabandhan.'
Juhi Babbar with her brothers, Pratik and Aarya.