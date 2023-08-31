News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Can't Stop Smiling On Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood Can't Stop Smiling On Raksha Bandhan

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 31, 2023 12:45 IST
Bollywood spent Raksha Bandhan celebrating with their siblings and making sentimental pictures.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Shehnaaz Gill can't stop grinning as she ties a rakhi to her brother, Rajbir Cheema.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut with her brother, Rakshit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

Arjun Kapoor celebrates the occasion with his sisters and cousins, and gives a shout-out to those missing.

'The last of the rakhi mohicans !!! Raksha Bandhan sans a few major players from the clan who were missed,' he posts.

He's seen here with Khushi, Rhea, Anshula, Shanaya and Mohit Marwah.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde enjoys an armful of hugs, as she writes, 'Some squishing, rakhis, mithai, gup shup, rare feet touching scenes and gifts... what more does a sister need?! To bonds that last a lifetime.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Even as Mamata Banerjee ties a rakhi to his father Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek showers love on his big sister, Shweta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty's children Vivaan and Samisha twin in the colours of love, as they share a hug on the big day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Kartik Aaryan explains this picture with his sister Kritika and pet, Katori, 'Katori mithai ke liye kar rahi, Main aashirwad ke liye. Happy Rakshabandhan.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratik Babbar/Instagram

Juhi Babbar with her brothers, Pratik and Aarya.

REDIFF MOVIES
