Bollywood Asks The Question On Everyone's Mind: 'Why Target Tiger?'

'This is a never-before-seen phenomenon.'

'Instead of violence relating to extortion, contract killings, settlements etc for the first time ever, they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride.'

IMAGE: Tiger Shroff. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points 'The government know which student is heading out for protest and detain them before they step out. So why can't they go for the guy who is already in prison?'

'Security is the State's job and it has to be done without fear or favour whoever the target is.'

'If the law wants to, intends to, they can protect everyone.'

The Hindi film industry is stunned into silence after the attack on Tiger Shroff. What's even scarier is that the intent was not to scare but kill.

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to the news: "This is a never-before-seen phenomenon. Instead of violence relating to extortion, contract killings, settlements etc for the first time ever, they seem to be wanting to kill for vanity and pride."

Hansal Mehta feels Bollywood needs to address the security issue far more deeply than the employment of bouncers.

"It's scary. I hope Tiger and his team are safe. The industry can't protect itself with more bouncers. That's a private answer to a public problem. Security is the State's job and it has to be done without fear or favour whoever the target is. What we can do is speak up. Not just when it's one of the big names. The silence is what these people count on," he says.

'A man from prison can not operate without help from authorities'

Writer-director Manish Gupta says, "Every person in our industry has become a soft target today. Due to social media, everyone's home and office address and general places of dining, gymming, etc are well-known."

"The only way to protect ourselves is getting the police to swoop down on criminals who carry out such threatening and illegal practices. Policing, criminal investigation and arrest and conviction of accused persons must become more efficient and effective."

Anurag Kashyap questions the role of the life-protecting agencies: "I don't know what to say. A man from prison can not operate without help from authorities. That's what my understanding from my research on prison for my film Bandar."

"Isn't protecting the job of the law? Isn't claiming the attack proof enough for a harsher punishment for the gang leader who is already in prison? They don't even have to look for him.

"The government has the power to prevent anything from happening. They know which student is heading out for protest and detain them before they step out. So why can't they stop it by going for the guy who is already in prison? The answer lies in intention. If the law wants to, intends to, they can protect everyone."

'I strongly condemn the attack on Tiger'

Suneel Darshan: "Why target Tiger? I just can't figure what's happening."

Lyricist-writer Manoj Muntashir wants the Tiger probe to go deeper into the criminal masterplan.

"I strongly condemn the attack on Tiger. He is a thorough gentleman with, to my knowledge, an absolutely clean and spotless life. I see no apparent reason for anyone to hold a gun to him.

"I would not equate this incident with the attack on Rakesh Roshanji in 2000, as the circumstances were different. We have a competent government in Maharashtra, and I am confident Devendra Fadnavisji will not take this lightly.

"There is no reason for fear or panic in the film industry. I feel secure under the present governance and the existing system. The attackers have reportedly been arrested, but the investigation must go beyond the foot soldiers and reach the masterminds.

"Arresting the perpetrators is only the first step; bringing the real conspirators to justice is what matters."

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff