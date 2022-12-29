Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan dies

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitin Manmohan/Instagram

Film Producer Nitin Manmohan, known for movies such as Bol Radha Bol and Laadla, passed away on Thursday at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai, his daughter Prachi said. He was 62.

The filmmaker was undergoing treatment after he suffered a cardiac arrest on December 3.

IMAGE: Prachi with her father Nitin Manmohan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachi Nitin Manmohan/Instagram

"He had a cardiac arrest on December 3 and has been on a ventilator since then. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctors revived him.

"No oxygen and blood supply to the brain and other parts of the body led to some damage and caused status epilepticus. Slowly, his condition started deteriorating. He left us today at around 10-10.20 am," Prachi told PTI.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who acted in numerous films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana.

Besides his daughter, the producer is survived by his wife.