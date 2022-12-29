News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan dies

Bol Radha Bol producer Nitin Manmohan dies

Source: PTI
December 29, 2022 14:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitin Manmohan/Instagram

Film Producer Nitin Manmohan, known for movies such as Bol Radha Bol and Laadla, passed away on Thursday at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai, his daughter Prachi said. He was 62.

The filmmaker was undergoing treatment after he suffered a cardiac arrest on December 3.

 

IMAGE: Prachi with her father Nitin Manmohan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Prachi Nitin Manmohan/Instagram

"He had a cardiac arrest on December 3 and has been on a ventilator since then. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctors revived him.

"No oxygen and blood supply to the brain and other parts of the body led to some damage and caused status epilepticus. Slowly, his condition started deteriorating. He left us today at around 10-10.20 am," Prachi told PTI.

Nitin Manmohan is the son of the late actor Manmohan, who acted in numerous films such as Brahmachari, Gumnaam and Naya Zamana.

Besides his daughter, the producer is survived by his wife.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Life will always be difficult'
'Life will always be difficult'
2022 Flashback: Jacqueline's Con Call
2022 Flashback: Jacqueline's Con Call
What Happened After This Pic...
What Happened After This Pic...
When Sachin Goes Out For Dinner...
When Sachin Goes Out For Dinner...
Deepa Gahlot's Top Web Series of 2022
Deepa Gahlot's Top Web Series of 2022
Govt monitors exports in view of possible Covid surge
Govt monitors exports in view of possible Covid surge
Censor Board Wants Changes In Pathaan
Censor Board Wants Changes In Pathaan

More like this

Where are Sanjay Dutt's friends?

Pure magic!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances