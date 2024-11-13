'...Bobby Deol Is A Wild Animal'

'Some say the destination is important, but I would say journey, destination and company.'
The fantasy film Kanguva is all set for its theatrical release on November 14.
Directed by Siva, the Tamil movie stars superstar Suriya in a dual role along with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, in their Tamil debuts.
Fans were in for a major surprise at a promotional event in Mumbai as glimpses of the film were shown along with two foot-tapping songs.
Check out what Suriya says in this video:
What made Siva choose Suriya as Kanguva?
"It's all in the eyes!"
''If Bobby Deol was an Animal in that movie, here, he is a wild animal!'
Of late, we see a remarkable increase in the collaborations between Bollywood actors and South directors and actors.
So what's that X factor that the South film industry has figured out and getting so right that has been driving collaboration with Bollywood?
Suriya explains why in this video.
Suriya has not had a solo release in the last two years, making Kanguva's fate even more important for him.
And he has only one prayer: To make Kanguva a timeless film.