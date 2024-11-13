News
Home  » Movies » '...Bobby Deol Is A Wild Animal'

'...Bobby Deol Is A Wild Animal'

By SAMEENA RAZZAQ, AFSAR DAYATAR
Last updated on: November 13, 2024 13:28 IST
'Some say the destination is important, but I would say journey, destination and company.'

IMAGE: Suriya. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The fantasy film Kanguva is all set for its theatrical release on November 14.

Directed by Siva, the Tamil movie stars superstar Suriya in a dual role along with Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, in their Tamil debuts.

Fans were in for a major surprise at a promotional event in Mumbai as glimpses of the film were shown along with two foot-tapping songs.

 

Check out what Suriya says in this video:

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Suriya flanked by Producer K E Gnanavel Raja and Director Siva. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

What made Siva choose Suriya as Kanguva?

"It's all in the eyes!"

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

''If Bobby Deol was an Animal in that movie, here, he is a wild animal!'

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Of late, we see a remarkable increase in the collaborations between Bollywood actors and South directors and actors.

So what's that X factor that the South film industry has figured out and getting so right that has been driving collaboration with Bollywood?

Suriya explains why in this video.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

Suriya has not had a solo release in the last two years, making Kanguva's fate even more important for him.

And he has only one prayer: To make Kanguva a timeless film.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

SAMEENA RAZZAQ, AFSAR DAYATAR
