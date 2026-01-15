BMC Polls: Kareena-Saif Vote!

'It's our job and duty as citizens to come out and vote (at the BMC election exit polls).'

Film folk stepped out to vote at the BMC elections exit polls on January 14, and paused to show off their inked fingers as well as encourage the rest of the voting population to cast their votes too.

According to the State Election Commission, around 3.48 crore voters are eligible to vote. A total of 15,908 candidates are contesting for 2,869 seats across 893 wards, with 39,092 polling centres set up for smooth voting. The voting time in Maharashtra began at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm, while counting of votes will take place on January 16.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrive at the polling booths to cast their votes.

Ranbir Kapoor shows off his inked finger.

"It's our job and duty as citizens to come out and vote. Hum poora saal complain karte rehte hain city mein yeh nahi, desh mein woh nahi, so please come and cast your vote. I would also like to thank the BMC. Year after year, be it Ganpati celebrations or elections, they always arrange good facilities," he said.

His wife Alia Bhatt isn't eligible to vote as she is a British citizen.

Shraddha Kapoor puts in her vote.

Tusshar Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor arrives.

Manish Malhotra.

Rajat Kapoor.

Kailash Kher.

Saira Banu.

Salman Khan arrives.

Earlier, in the morning, his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was spotted arriving at a polling booth to cast his vote.

Shabana Azmi..

