BJP MP Kangana Promotes Pakistani Song!

BJP MP Kangana Promotes Pakistani Song!

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 13, 2025 11:52 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

At a time when India is banning all things Pakistan, thanks to the recent war-like situation between the two countries, Kangana Ranaut is encouraging Pakistani music.

The BJP MP is seen dancing with a peacock and taking in nature's beauty in a video, which she captioned, 'Zinda rehne keliye sirf ek cheese zaruri hai aur woh hai zindagi, hope we don't just live but also remain alive and lively as well.'

The song playing is Rannjheya Ve sung by Pakistani singers Zain Zohaib.

 

The Internet immediately noticed it and raised an alarm.

A user wrote, 'Kangana Ma'am, gaana dushman mulk ka hai. (The song you posted is from the enemy country).'

Another user wrote, 'Madamji Pakistan singer ka song. Ek taraf tum boycott kar rahey dusri taraf aap hi promote kar rahey (Madam, you are posting a Pakistani song. On one hand you give boycott call and on the other you are promoting this song).'

'You are spreading hatred for Pakistan and now putting this reel having Pakistan song on? What's this hypocrisy @kanganaranaut? Sorry to say sister but seems like you are obsessed with Pakistan,' wrote another user.

The Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government has banned Pakistani movies from releasing in India.

Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was set to release in India on May 9, but has been banned by the Government of India.

Social media feeds of Pakistani celebrities have been blocked.

OTT content featuring Pakistani actors or content have been removed from digital platforms.

Such action has been undertaken after the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation The Resistance Front murdered 26 tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.

REDIFF MOVIES
'Drones, Missiles Can't Deliver A Decisive Victory'
Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal Release NOT Allowed
Next Time Pakistan Plans A Terror Attack, It Will...
Ibrahim On Dad Saif's Attack...
10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

