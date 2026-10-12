Birthday Special: A Playlist of 25 Bachchan Bangers

Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 84th birthday with a look back at his most iconic and electrifying dance numbers.

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating his 84th birthday, is renowned for his powerful baritone and an extensive catalogue of chart-busting dance numbers.

His iconic performances in songs like Khaike Paan Banaraswala from Don and My Name is Anthony Gonsalves from Amar Akbar Anthony showcase his unique blend of humour and exuberance.

Bachchan's versatility is evident in hits like Pag Ghungroo Bandh from Namak Halaal, Sara Zamana from Yaarana, and Jumma Chumma De De from Hum, which remain popular for their energy.

A baritone that could fire a thousand cannons, the sound of Amitabh Bachchan is a beast of its own.

While his dialogue catalogue bursts with whistle-inducing punch-lines, the sway of his chartbusters is as significant as the weight of his words.

Aside a treasure trove of lovey-dovey declarations, poetic reflections, dosti duets, kiddie classics, lingering lullabies, Holi revelry, there's a whole batch of Bachchan bangers whose vibe and vivacity bring the house down every single time.

As he turned 84 on October 11, Sukanya Verma celebrates the forever entertainer over a playlist of 25 AB 'badoomba' ditties.

Khaike Paan Banaraswala, Don

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Anjaan

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan has done a zillion ads but nothing comes close to him endorsing a bhang spiked Benarasi paan in Don. Dancing in absolute abandon, his droll expressions and exuberant highs is the A to Z of chakachak.

Main Hoon Don, Don

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Anjaan

Singer: Kishore Kumar

The soundtrack of Don is big on groovy. And the Big B's grand revelation in a party full of formidable foes while he marches to his own tune is as inimitable as it is infectious.

My Name is Anthony Gonsalves, Amar Akbar Anthony

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Singer: Kishore Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

The baap of all introduction songs, AB revelling in the exuberance of his own verbosity while he steps out of an Easter egg is the only ande ka funda you need to remember.

Pag Ghungroo Bandh, Namak Halaal

Music: Bappi Lahiri

Lyrics: Anjaan

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Floored by the razzle dazzle of a fancy hotel, Bachchan's village bumpkin takes to the dance floor and renders it in his own verve and vision to deliver nearly eight minutes of desi disco at its most electrifying.

Sara Zamana, Yaarana

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Anjaan

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Amitabh Bachchan taking centrestage in a bulb lit suit for Sara Zamana is rockstar imagery for the ages.

Jumma Chumma De De, Hum

Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Singers: Sudesh Bhosale, Kavita Krishnamurthy

The OG item number flaunting AB's unapologetically racy side while he pursues Kimi Katkar for a kiss unlocks new levels of Bollywood's mating melodies.

Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai, Kaalia

Music: R D Burman

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Swagger thy name is Amitabh Bachchan. And the sheer panache with which he doles out his signature hand moves and takes the mickey out of villain Amjad Khan is to be seen to believe.

Tune Abhi Dekha Nahi, Do Aur Do Paanch

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Anjaan

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar breathless crooning behind the scenes and Bachchan's unrelenting game of one-upmanship on screen is key to Do Aur Do Do Paanch's camaraderie.

Apni Toh Jaise Taise, Laawaris

Music: Kalyanji-Anandji

Lyrics: Prakash Mehra

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Few chartbusters hit like Bollywood's angriest young man shooting sarcasm at petty privileged souls with his nothing to lose vigour.

Dekha Na Hai Re, Bombay To Goa

Music: R D Burman

Lyrics: Rajinder Krishan

Singer: Kishore Kumar

A raw, gawky Bachchan letting his hair down wearing a funky, floral '70s print in pink against a cramped bus as part of his serenading game to this RD banger is all kinds of wild.

De De Pyaar De, Sharaabi

Music: Bappi Lahiri

Lyrics: Anjaan

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Amitabh's onscreen shenanigans are all for public display of affection as he announces his love for a certain Meena in and as Sharaabi.

Andheri Raaton Mein, Shahenshah

Music: Amar Haldipur

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Singer: Kishore Kumar

Clad in an iconic mix of metal and leather, AB slips in Dark Knight mode delivering Shahenshah's vigilante brand of justice against a song that's as dramatic as its champion.

Pardesiya, Mr Natwarlal

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

We dare you to not shake a leg, a la Big B's signature move when Pardesiya is blasting off the speakers in all its spunk and glory.

Samundar Mein Nahake, Pukar

Music: R D Burman

Lyrics: Gulshan Bawra

Singer: Rahul Dev Burman

RD as AB's playback voice is quite an odd fit but it works to unabashed effect even as the superstar sizzles around his leggy co-star Zeenat Aman.

Bach Ke Rehna Re Baba, Pukar

Music: R D Burman

Lyrics: Gulshan Bawra

Singers:Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, R D Burman

The duo reunite for Pukar's most festive sounding cautionary track along with Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim in cool disguises and cooler moves.

Jhoom, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: Shankar Mahadevan

The Big B's bohemian dresser, double neck guitar strumming artist wandering through London neighbourhoods makes a case for that crazy little thing called 'ishq' in a hippie sized cameo.

Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai, Aks

Music: Anu Malik

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singer: KK

Following a soul swapping turn of events, AB's straightforward cop turns into a picture of bindaas energy that's highlighted as he waltzes with the wife.

Yamma Yamma, Shaan

Music: R D Burman

Lyrics: Anand Bakshi

Singers: Mohammad Rafi, RD

Amitabh, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Bindiya Goswami, Johnny Walker and Helen's high-pitched Yamma Yamma leaves no stone unturned in bringing the house down at Shaakal's lair.

Mach Gaya Shor, Khud-Daar

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

AB's one shoulder tied jacket fashion and dahi-handi goals alongside Parveen Babi in Marathi mulgi avatar is an exercise in upbeat.

Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli, Mahaan

Music: R D Burman

Lyrics: Anjaan

Singers: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle

RD's bubbly rhythm finds a joyful expression in the collective zing of AB, Zeenat Aman and the cheerful crowds of Kathmandu.

Kitne Bazu Kitne Sar, Main Azaad Hoon

Music: Amar-Utpal

Lyrics: Kaifi Azmi

Singer: Amitabh Bachchan

It's not as much as a song as it is a wake-up call inspiring a feeling of unity and resistance against the corrupt wherein the Big B becomes the face for common man's revolution.

Na Na Na Re, Mrityudaata

Music: Anand Milind

Lyrics: Sameer

Singers: Daler Mehndi, Sudesh Bhosale

Bachchan and Daler Mehndi bring their unique blend of entertainment for the super catchy chartbuster of a super forgettable flop comeback.

Sona Sona, Major Saab

Music: Aadesh Shrivastava

Lyrics: Dev Kohli

Singers: Sudesh Bhosale, Jaspinder Narula, Sonu Nigam

Bachchan, the baraati is quite a hotstepper as Sona Sona dance at Ajay Devgn's movie wedding reminds you in Major Saab.

Kajra Re, Bunty Aur Babli

Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singers: Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali

The Bachchan troika of Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya are in complete element as rhythm, chutzpah, seduction, flirtation, poetry and banter play off and compel everyone else to join in the party.

Say Shava Shava, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Music: Aadesh Shrivastava

Lyrics: Sameer

Singers: Sudesh Bhosale, Amitabh Bachchan, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Aadesh Shrivastava

Oh shuru ho jao oye, he bellows and SRK and Co have no choice but follow suit while senior Bachchan demonstrates he's still got what it takes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff