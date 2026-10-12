Birthday Special: A Playlist of 25 Bachchan Bangers

Celebrate Amitabh Bachchan's 84th birthday with a look back at his most iconic and electrifying dance numbers.
Key Points
- Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating his 84th birthday, is renowned for his powerful baritone and an extensive catalogue of chart-busting dance numbers.
- His iconic performances in songs like Khaike Paan Banaraswala from Don and My Name is Anthony Gonsalves from Amar Akbar Anthony showcase his unique blend of humour and exuberance.
- Bachchan's versatility is evident in hits like Pag Ghungroo Bandh from Namak Halaal, Sara Zamana from Yaarana, and Jumma Chumma De De from Hum, which remain popular for their energy.
A baritone that could fire a thousand cannons, the sound of Amitabh Bachchan is a beast of its own.
While his dialogue catalogue bursts with whistle-inducing punch-lines, the sway of his chartbusters is as significant as the weight of his words.
Aside a treasure trove of lovey-dovey declarations, poetic reflections, dosti duets, kiddie classics, lingering lullabies, Holi revelry, there's a whole batch of Bachchan bangers whose vibe and vivacity bring the house down every single time.
As he turned 84 on October 11, Sukanya Verma celebrates the forever entertainer over a playlist of 25 AB 'badoomba' ditties.
Khaike Paan Banaraswala, Don
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Anjaan
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Amitabh Bachchan has done a zillion ads but nothing comes close to him endorsing a bhang spiked Benarasi paan in Don. Dancing in absolute abandon, his droll expressions and exuberant highs is the A to Z of chakachak.
Main Hoon Don, Don
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Anjaan
Singer: Kishore Kumar
The soundtrack of Don is big on groovy. And the Big B's grand revelation in a party full of formidable foes while he marches to his own tune is as inimitable as it is infectious.
My Name is Anthony Gonsalves, Amar Akbar Anthony
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Singer: Kishore Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan
The baap of all introduction songs, AB revelling in the exuberance of his own verbosity while he steps out of an Easter egg is the only ande ka funda you need to remember.
Pag Ghungroo Bandh, Namak Halaal
Music: Bappi Lahiri
Lyrics: Anjaan
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Floored by the razzle dazzle of a fancy hotel, Bachchan's village bumpkin takes to the dance floor and renders it in his own verve and vision to deliver nearly eight minutes of desi disco at its most electrifying.
Sara Zamana, Yaarana
Music: Rajesh Roshan
Lyrics: Anjaan
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Amitabh Bachchan taking centrestage in a bulb lit suit for Sara Zamana is rockstar imagery for the ages.
Jumma Chumma De De, Hum
Music: Laxmikant-Pyarelal
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Singers: Sudesh Bhosale, Kavita Krishnamurthy
The OG item number flaunting AB's unapologetically racy side while he pursues Kimi Katkar for a kiss unlocks new levels of Bollywood's mating melodies.
Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai, Kaalia
Music: R D Burman
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Swagger thy name is Amitabh Bachchan. And the sheer panache with which he doles out his signature hand moves and takes the mickey out of villain Amjad Khan is to be seen to believe.
Tune Abhi Dekha Nahi, Do Aur Do Paanch
Music: Rajesh Roshan
Lyrics: Anjaan
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Kishore Kumar breathless crooning behind the scenes and Bachchan's unrelenting game of one-upmanship on screen is key to Do Aur Do Do Paanch's camaraderie.
Apni Toh Jaise Taise, Laawaris
Music: Kalyanji-Anandji
Lyrics: Prakash Mehra
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Few chartbusters hit like Bollywood's angriest young man shooting sarcasm at petty privileged souls with his nothing to lose vigour.
Dekha Na Hai Re, Bombay To Goa
Music: R D Burman
Lyrics: Rajinder Krishan
Singer: Kishore Kumar
A raw, gawky Bachchan letting his hair down wearing a funky, floral '70s print in pink against a cramped bus as part of his serenading game to this RD banger is all kinds of wild.
De De Pyaar De, Sharaabi
Music: Bappi Lahiri
Lyrics: Anjaan
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Amitabh's onscreen shenanigans are all for public display of affection as he announces his love for a certain Meena in and as Sharaabi.
Andheri Raaton Mein, Shahenshah
Music: Amar Haldipur
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Clad in an iconic mix of metal and leather, AB slips in Dark Knight mode delivering Shahenshah's vigilante brand of justice against a song that's as dramatic as its champion.
Pardesiya, Mr Natwarlal
Music: Rajesh Roshan
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
We dare you to not shake a leg, a la Big B's signature move when Pardesiya is blasting off the speakers in all its spunk and glory.
Samundar Mein Nahake, Pukar
Music: R D Burman
Lyrics: Gulshan Bawra
Singer: Rahul Dev Burman
RD as AB's playback voice is quite an odd fit but it works to unabashed effect even as the superstar sizzles around his leggy co-star Zeenat Aman.
Bach Ke Rehna Re Baba, Pukar
Music: R D Burman
Lyrics: Gulshan Bawra
Singers:Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle, R D Burman
The duo reunite for Pukar's most festive sounding cautionary track along with Randhir Kapoor and Tina Munim in cool disguises and cooler moves.
Jhoom, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Shankar Mahadevan
The Big B's bohemian dresser, double neck guitar strumming artist wandering through London neighbourhoods makes a case for that crazy little thing called 'ishq' in a hippie sized cameo.
Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai, Aks
Music: Anu Malik
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: KK
Following a soul swapping turn of events, AB's straightforward cop turns into a picture of bindaas energy that's highlighted as he waltzes with the wife.
Yamma Yamma, Shaan
Music: R D Burman
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Singers: Mohammad Rafi, RD
Amitabh, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Bindiya Goswami, Johnny Walker and Helen's high-pitched Yamma Yamma leaves no stone unturned in bringing the house down at Shaakal's lair.
Mach Gaya Shor, Khud-Daar
Music: Rajesh Roshan
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
AB's one shoulder tied jacket fashion and dahi-handi goals alongside Parveen Babi in Marathi mulgi avatar is an exercise in upbeat.
Pyar Mein Dil Pe Maar De Goli, Mahaan
Music: R D Burman
Lyrics: Anjaan
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle
RD's bubbly rhythm finds a joyful expression in the collective zing of AB, Zeenat Aman and the cheerful crowds of Kathmandu.
Kitne Bazu Kitne Sar, Main Azaad Hoon
Music: Amar-Utpal
Lyrics: Kaifi Azmi
Singer: Amitabh Bachchan
It's not as much as a song as it is a wake-up call inspiring a feeling of unity and resistance against the corrupt wherein the Big B becomes the face for common man's revolution.
Na Na Na Re, Mrityudaata
Music: Anand Milind
Lyrics: Sameer
Singers: Daler Mehndi, Sudesh Bhosale
Bachchan and Daler Mehndi bring their unique blend of entertainment for the super catchy chartbuster of a super forgettable flop comeback.
Sona Sona, Major Saab
Music: Aadesh Shrivastava
Lyrics: Dev Kohli
Singers: Sudesh Bhosale, Jaspinder Narula, Sonu Nigam
Bachchan, the baraati is quite a hotstepper as Sona Sona dance at Ajay Devgn's movie wedding reminds you in Major Saab.
Kajra Re, Bunty Aur Babli
Music: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singers: Alisha Chinai, Shankar Mahadevan, Javed Ali
The Bachchan troika of Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya are in complete element as rhythm, chutzpah, seduction, flirtation, poetry and banter play off and compel everyone else to join in the party.
Say Shava Shava, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Music: Aadesh Shrivastava
Lyrics: Sameer
Singers: Sudesh Bhosale, Amitabh Bachchan, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Aadesh Shrivastava
Oh shuru ho jao oye, he bellows and SRK and Co have no choice but follow suit while senior Bachchan demonstrates he's still got what it takes.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff