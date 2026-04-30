Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their 10th anniversary, sharing heartwarming moments from their marriage.

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

Key Points Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their 10th anniversary on April 30.

The couple shared 'loved-up moments' from their marriage on social media.

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016.

Their daughter, Devi, was born in 2022.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover posted loved-up moments from their marriage, as they celebrated their 10th anniversary on April 30. The couple fell in love while they were working on their first film, Alone, in 2015, and got married the next year. Their daughter Devi was born in 2022.

A Decade of Love and Family

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

Posting pictures from their life together, Bipasha wrote, '10 Years of bliss with the most loving man. God knew what I needed the most.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

'My life revolves around love and simplicity... the small moments ... little joys of life. And you make our life so full of it everyday. Thank you for being ours.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

'Me & Devi are the luckiest girls. Happy 10th Monkeyversary.'

See more pictures from Bipasha-Karan's married life:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Karan Singh Grover posted a Reel, capturing cute moments from their marriage.

He captioned it: 'You were, you are and you always will be my everything. You are my every heart beat, my every breath, my strength, my angel. You are the reason, you give meaning to my existence. Your love is my armour, my superpower. I am me because I got you. I’ll love you for all the forevers, all the infinities, all the lives lived and unlived multiplied by all the infinities and all the forevers and a day! I love you my baby Happy 10th Anniversary.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff