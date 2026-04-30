HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Celebrate 10th Anniversary

By REDIFF MOVIES
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 10:21 IST

x

Power couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their 10th anniversary, sharing heartwarming moments from their marriage.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

IMAGE: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

Key Points

  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated their 10th anniversary on April 30.
  • The couple shared 'loved-up moments' from their marriage on social media.
  • Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016.
  • Their daughter, Devi, was born in 2022.
 

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover posted loved-up moments from their marriage, as they celebrated their 10th anniversary on April 30. The couple fell in love while they were working on their first film, Alone, in 2015, and got married the next year. Their daughter Devi was born in 2022.

A Decade of Love and Family

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

Posting pictures from their life together, Bipasha wrote, '10 Years of bliss with the most loving man. God knew what I needed the most.'

 

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

'My life revolves around love and simplicity... the small moments ... little joys of life. And you make our life so full of it everyday. Thank you for being ours.'

 

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and their daughter Devi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/ Instagram

'Me & Devi are the luckiest girls. Happy 10th Monkeyversary.'

See more pictures from Bipasha-Karan's married life:

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 

Karan Singh Grover posted a Reel, capturing cute moments from their marriage.

He captioned it: 'You were, you are and you always will be my everything. You are my every heart beat, my every breath, my strength, my angel. You are the reason, you give meaning to my existence. Your love is my armour, my superpower. I am me because I got you. I’ll love you for all the forevers, all the infinities, all the lives lived and unlived multiplied by all the infinities and all the forevers and a day! I love you my baby Happy 10th Anniversary.'

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

 

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Bipasha-Karan get married!
PIX: Bipasha-Karan get married!
How Bipasha and Karan fell in love
How Bipasha and Karan fell in love
Candid pictures from Bipasha-Karan's DREAMY wedding!
Candid pictures from Bipasha-Karan's DREAMY wedding!
Bipasha's Cute Christmas Moment With Devi
Bipasha's Cute Christmas Moment With Devi
How Bipasha Celebrated Her Birthday
How Bipasha Celebrated Her Birthday

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!1:12

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!

Watch: Neetu Kapoor Defies Age with Timeless Grace1:03

Watch: Neetu Kapoor Defies Age with Timeless Grace

Torrential rains lash Pathanamthitta in Kerala1:03

Torrential rains lash Pathanamthitta in Kerala

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO