Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Weds Girlfriend Claudia Sulewski

Music Producer Finneas O'Connell, pop sensation Billie Eilish's brother, has wed longtime partner, actress and YouTuber Claudia Sulewski.

IMAGE: Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski at their engagement in September 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Claudia Sulewski/Instagram

Key Points Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish's brother, married longtime girlfriend, actress and YouTuber Claudia Sulewski, on August 30 in Montecito, California.

Billie Eilish officiated the wedding ceremony.

The star-studded guest list included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, Jason Sudeikis.

Music Producer Finneas O'Connell, singer Billie Eilish's brother, has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Claudia Sulewski, an actress and YouTuber. The couple exchanged vows on August 30 in Montecito, California, Billboard reported, citing information from TMZ.

The Ceremony and Guests

The wedding ceremony was officiated by Finneas' superstar sister and longtime musical collaborator, Billie Eilish. Their parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, were also present.

Among the famous guests were Justin and Hailey Bieber, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, Rebecca Black, Jason Sudeikis, Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Devon Lee Carlson, Stassie Karanikolaou and Jesse Jo Stark.

Finneas and Claudia announced their engagement in September 2025 after seven years together, sharing the news in an Instagram post captioned, 'forever and ever 9.22'.

As per People magazine, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon days after the proposal, Finneas opened up about what he learned from the moment and the stress he felt in keeping it a secret from Claudia ahead of the big day.

'I'm very relieved that it happened,' he said. 'I feel like it really taught me that I'm not cut out to rob banks or steal cars or something because I was keeping a joyous, happy secret for several weeks, and it ate me alive.'

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff