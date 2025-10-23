HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bill Gates To Appear On Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Bill Gates To Appear On Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

By SUBHASH K JHA
October 23, 2025 15:32 IST

IMAGE: Alliance for Global Good Gender Founder & Chairperson Smriti Irani in conversation with Bill Gates during the 'Future Forward: Shaping Global Futures with Indian Innovations' event at the Prime Ministers' Museum & Library in New Delhi, March 19, 2025. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
 

It is a never-before scenario for Indian pop culture.

Microsoft Cofounder and iconic American philanthropist Bill Gates will appear on Ekta Kapoor's long running soap Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which went into its second season this year after a gap of 25 years.

Speaking on the return of the show Smriti Irani says, 'Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi isn't just a show it's a shared memory. For those who created it and the millions who embraced it, it was a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations.'

'Twentyfive years later, it still lives in our hearts. My gratitude to those who made the journey possible.'

Bill Gates' appearance in this week's episode is not short of a miracle, although getting him to agree was not a problem.

Apparently Producer Ekta Kapoor put in months of request to Bill Gates' team. Gates responded in person and said he would be delighted to appear on the show, as he had heard of it.

IMAGE: Smriti Irani with her husband Zubin Irani with Bill Gates and his partner Paula Hurd during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, March 3, 2024. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

In the episode Smriti Irani and Bill Gates would be on a video call. They will discuss the importance of family and how to deal with the younger generation and its specific demands which often overlap with family interests.

SUBHASH K JHA
