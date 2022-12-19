The Strange Case Of Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16 has turned out to be quite different from its previous seasons.

We have seen contestants not just breaking rules and getting away with it; the makers have being doing so as well.

Namrata Thakker lists five strange things that have happened in this season so far.

Leaving the show midway

Over the weekend, Tajikistan rapper Abdu Roziq was allowed to leave the show midway to work with an international gaming company.

His management requested the BB makers to let him out as it's a life-changing opportunity for him.

As a result, Bigg Boss announced on the weekend episode that Abdu is being sent out of the house to shoot for the game and would be back once his work is done.

While contestants have left the show midway due to medical reasons or personal tragedies, this is the first time a contestant has been allowed to walk out of the house for a work project.

Feedback from a parent

The whole format of Bigg Boss is such that the contestants aren't allowed to get any information or feedback from the outside world.

But this season was an exception.

After the first week itself, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father was allowed to appear on a weekend episode to guide his daughter in the right direction.

Since Sumbul's friendship with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta was affecting her game and overall image, the makers decided it would be better if she got some advice from her father.

But that's not all!

When Sumbul didn't pay heed to her father's words, he was given a second chance to speak to her.

Usually, family members are seen during the finale episode or during family week; this time, it's bizarre how one contestant got the advantage of talking to a parent and receiving feedback.

Parents fighting on Weekend Ka Vaar

Sumbul's father abused Tina and Shalin on national television the second time he spoke to his daughter and that did not go down well with anyone, including the audience.

So the parents of the three contestants were invited on the show and given a chance to air their views.

Again, this is something that has never happened in Bigg Boss.

Families have certainly not been allowed to fight with each other on the show!

Hardly any eliminations

It's been over two months since Bigg Boss 16 started but what's surprising is that only four contestants have been eliminated till now -- Sreejita De, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori and Gautam Vig.

De, who was shown the door after the first week, is already back in the house as a wildcard contestant.

So, technically, there have been only three evictions so far which has not been the norm of the show.

Physical harm allowed

Everyone knows that the most important rule of Bigg Boss is not harm anyone physically.

Over the years, many contestants have been asked to leave the show for breaking this rule but, in BB 16, we saw a contestant breaking the rule, leaving the show and coming back two days later.

Yes, we are talking about Archana Gautam who got physical with co-contestant Shiv Thakare during a fight and ended up hurting him.

Archana was asked to exit the show after Shiv refused to forgive her actions.

But she was back just two days later.