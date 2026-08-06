Bigg Boss' Jiyaa Shankar Gets Engaged: 'You Do Find Love'

Jiyaa Shankar, a familiar face from Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the Marathi film Ved, has announced her engagement to US-based businessman Karan Dhanak.

IMAGE: Jiyaa Shankar and Karan Dhanak. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jiyaa Shankar/Instagram and Karan Dhanak/Instagram

Key Points Jiyaa Shankar, known from Ved and Bigg Boss OTT 2, is engaged to US-based businessman Karan Dhanak.

Jiyaa described their long-distance relationship as challenging but ultimately fulfilling, highlighting Karan's unwavering love and support.

She referred to Karan as her 'goofball' and 'best friend', eagerly anticipating their future together.

Jiyaa Shankar, known for her Marathi film Ved and Bigg Boss OTT 2, got engaged to US-based businessman Karan Dhanak, and shared pictures from the dreamy moment.

A Love Story Unfolds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jiyaa Shankar (@jiyaashankarofficial)

Sharing the pictures, she writes, 'So maybe it is true, you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn't easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home. This journey wasn't easy but we chose each other every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for.'

'Life is definitely an adventure with you'

Cheering his contribution, she writes, 'You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces. No matter where we were in the world -- home was never a place it was always you.

'My goofball, my best friend, my ABCD, life is definitely an adventure with you and it happens to be my favourite rom-com. I can't wait to spend my forever with you and spend the rest of my life loving you the way you've always loved me. I love you Kaaran'.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff