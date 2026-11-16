Bigg Boss 20: Why Salman Khan Got Angry With Kanika Mann

'Kanika, Bahut zyada smart samajhte ho? Aap tubelight ho? Do you want to argue with me?'

IMAGE: Kanika Mann and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20.

Key Points Salman Khan gave Scout OP-Kanika Mann-Love Gill the reality check everyone has been waiting for.

Salman called out Scout for his aggression with Yung Dsa and for shaving his head.

Salman was upset when Kanika kept defending herself for not taking a stand during Love Gill and Scout's altercation.

Salman Khan put an end to previous allegations of being an unfair host by calling out Kanika Mann, Scout OP and Love Gill for their hypocrisy throughout the past few weeks on Bigg Boss 20.

When Salman confronted Kanika about not taking a stand for Love Gill, she shifted the blame to Qazi.

Salman was visibly upset when Kanika ignored his advice and continued to defend her actions.

'Do not raise your voice in front of me,' Salman warned Kanika, reiterating that her gameplay had changed and was not looking good.

Giving her a reality check, he said, 'Ye jo sarcasm hai, keep it to yourself.'

Salman pointed out the double standards in Kanika's behaviour. She was offended when Qazi used the word 'lollipop', but had no reaction when Scout passed a vulgar remark about Love Gill. Instead, she was seen laughing.

Losing his patience, Salman asked, 'Kanika, will you keep quiet now? Bahut zyada smart samajhte ho? Aap tubelight ho? Do you want to argue with me?'

Salman's anger was directed at Kanika's refusal to accept her mistakes. He reminded her that she could not keep questioning others while refusing to look at her own actions.

Watch the exchange here:

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Salman pulled up Scout for physically assaulting Yung Dsa. He questioned his behaviour and pointed out the contrast between his aggression and his lack of emotional reaction when he shaved his head.

He highlighted how Kanika had been targeting Qazi for quite some time.

'Qazi is killing it outside,' Salman said, giving Kanika another reality check.

Salman didn't spare Qazi either. He pointed out that Qazi had taken the prank involving Manish Goyal a little too far.

While addressing Scout's recent outburst followed by shaving off his hair, Salman said that Scout should express his emotions rather than hide them.

'Scout, gamer ho tum! Acting mein kyon ghus rahe ho?' he asked with sarcasm.

He reminded Scout not to seek validation from others especially when he is not ready to act on the advice from his mother and sister.

Salman also called out Love Gill for putting Scout through the complicated situation which has affected his game.

Bhai finally gave Scout Op-Love Gill the reality check everyone has been waiting for.

Catch a sneak peek from the episode here:

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