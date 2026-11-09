Bigg Boss 20: Why Gaurav Gupta Turned His Instagram Private

Comedian Gaurav Gupta's brutally honest roast didn't entertain contestants Scout OP and Love Gill. But that wasn't the only highlight of Bigg Boss 20's Diwali episode of Weekend Ka Vaar.

IMAGE: Stand up comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast for Scout OP and Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar upset the gamer. The comedian's Instagram is now private. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jio Hotstar

Key Points No contestant was evicted in the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast offended Scout OP and Love Gill.

Salman Khan got emotional when Mohit Chauhan sang a Mohammad Rafi song.

The episode began with a grand announcement that Bigg Boss 20 has completed '100 crore watch hours' this season.

What a milestone! Host Salman Khan cut a cake to celebrate the moment and thank the audience.

Since it was a Diwali special episode, the mood was largely festive with plenty of singing and games.

Harrdy Sandhu and Mohit Chauhan entertained the audience with their special tracks.

The most annoying segment was the Danube couple promoting real estate and taking up major screen time in Saturday's episode. The couple had previously appeared on Netflix's Desi Bling too, promoting a real estate project named after Shah Rukh Khan in Dubai.

Salman was probably convinced early on that this would be a bad idea, so he excused himself and let Karan Johar do the honours.

Pity! Those who were watching the episode live could not even 'skip' this ad, which went on for quite some time. It got worse with KJo prompting them with more questions about the property that no one was interested in listening to.

And then Shanaya Kapoor came on the show to promote her upcoming film Student Of The Year After Dark, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.

The actor said she liked Gullu and Kanika's game. However, netizens are now convinced that whenever a guest applauds these two contestants, it could be a PR stunt because, allegedly, both are managed by the same PR agency.

Meanwhile, these were some of the noteworthy moments from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode:

Gaurav Gupta's Roast Upsets Scout And Love

Comedian Gaurav Gupta did not spare anyone.

But he targeted and offended Scout OP the most.

Calling him Scout OTP, he started with 'Hamare jo Scout bhai hain, yeh relationship main bhi hain Kaashviji ke saath. Bhai, yaad hai aapko?' (Our Scout is also in a relationship with Kaashvi. Brother, do you remember?)

Bro should have hesitated here, but he went on to say: 'Main aapko batana chahunga, aap toh gamer aadmi ho, aapko pata hai na khelte hue ek hi remote rakhna chahiye.' (You are a gamer, so you know that while playing, one should use only one remote.) And then everything went downhill from here.

While other contestants were also brutally trolled, both Scout and Love felt the comedian's remarks were degrading and 'below the belt.'

Qazi, Arishfa and Yung defended the comedian, urging Scout to take the episode lightly.

Salman Khan seemed to enjoy the jokes, but most of the contestants either smirked or kept mum.

Soon after the show, the comedian, who probably feared a backlash, made his Instagram account private, which says 'Market down hai'

On the previous season, comedian Jamie Lever's remarks about contestant Tanya Mittal didn't sit well with the audience. Though Jamie didn't issue an explanation or apology, she took a break from social media.

Though Gaurav's roast was a reality check to the contestants, Scout and Love didn't let it slide.

Salman Gets Emotional

We've seen Salman get angry, feel hurt, prank contestants and even roll on the floor with laughter. But on Sunday's episode, when Mohit Chauhan sang Mohammad Rafi's Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Hai Magar Main Keh Nahi Sakta, Bhai couldn't hold back his tears.

Salman took a few moments to compose himself before he continued on the show.

Some moments on the show are not scripted, and SK getting emotional was one of them.

Yung Gave The Most Stunning Diwali Gift

A seemingly disinterested Salman Khan announced that since it's Diwali week, no contestant would be evicted.

The episode ended with contestants exchanging gifts and messages with each other.

Scout and Love Gill extended their brother-sister bond, with Scout gifting Love a pair of shoes and Love gifting Scout a bracelet. They even wished each other 'Happy Raksha Bandhan.'

Qazi gifted a jacket to Mahi Vijj's caretaker Manoj who is currently taking care of the actor's kids.

While each gift was special and thoughtful, the award for the most expensive Diwali gift goes to Yung DSA. The Pune-born rapper chose to gift his diamond bracelet and gold studs to Amrapali Dubey for supporting him through his good and bad days on the show. Amrapali was both shocked and touched by Yung's gesture.

Known for his one-liners, Yung explained, 'Johari hoon, asli heere ki pehchaan rehti hai mujhe' (I am a jeweller; I can recognise a real diamond)'.

Though each contestant was asked to pick only one person, Yung went off-script and gifted more personal stuff to Arishfa, Scout and Manish Goel, which was adorable to watch.