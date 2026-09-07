Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan's Biggest Shock Was...

While introducing the Bigg Boss 20 contestants, Salman Khan got candid about his breakup, his ignorance about memes and the world of social media, and was surprised to learn that ScoutOP makes Rs 30 lakh a month playing e-sports.

IMAGE: Salman Khan goofs around with boxing legend Mary Kom on Bigg Boss 20. The champion boxer is one of the 16 contestants on the show that premiered on September 6. Photograph: Kind courtesy JioHotstar/Instagram

Key Points One of India's longest-running reality shows, Bigg Boss 20 features 16 contestants.

CJP Protestor Rhiya Ahir was voted out through 'Fans ka faisla' in favour of Love Gill.

Twenty years! That's a really long time for any reality show to survive on television.

Despite the entry of newer lock-up reality and adventure shows that are far more challenging and demanding, Bigg Boss continues to be the mother of all reality shows.

It has remained an aspirational platform for established celebrities and young influencers looking to reinvent themselves, showcase their personalities and hope for newer opportunities.

Remember, Bigg Boss introduced us to Sunny Leone, Rakhi Sawant and Shehnaaz Gill, all of whom went on to become successful household names in showbiz.

Based on the original Dutch Big Brother format, the Indian version of Bigg Boss has been modified into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali over the years.

But it's the Hindi version, hosted by Salman Khan, that is one of the longest-running franchises.

What's new in Bigg Boss 20?

IMAGE: Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20. Photograph: Kind courtesy JioHotstar/Instagram

One of the highlights of the show is the house itself.

Art Director Omung Kumar designed the house for 19 seasons. This is the first time the house has been designed by Varsha Jain.

The theme -- Vardaan ya Toofan -- promises that each contestant will have two lives.

Honestly, these special rules are scripted to suit the makers' favourite contestants and save them from elimination.

After all, we all know 'audience votes' is the biggest lie and disadvantage of the show.

Every season features a mystery room and this time, it is Room 20.

While Bigg Boss is yet to reveal exactly what the secret room is about, it could easily serve as the venue for secret tasks, conversations and unexpected twists.

Is 'janta ka faisla' really fair?

IMAGE: Salman leans in to confirm if ScoutOP aka Tanmay Singh actually earns Rs 30 lakh a month playing e-sports. Singh confirmed that he receives a cheque. Photograph: Kind courtesy JioHotstar/Instagram

Last season, the makers introduced 'Fans ka faisla', where audience votes will help decide if a particular contestant gets a ticket.

This season, model-actor Rhiya Ahir, who became the face of the CJP protest in Mumbai, was pitted against Love Gill.

It was embarrassing to watch Salman enable the two women to throw personal allegations at each other before announcing that Love Gill was picked over Rhiya by 'janta ke votes'.

Though I was rooting for Rhiya, I am glad she didn't have to go through this drama inside the house as well.

Mary Kom, Mahi Vij bring star power, but guess who surprised Salman?

IMAGE: Arishfa Khan is the youngest contestant of the season. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arishfa Khan/Instagram

The eldest contestants this season are actor Mahhi Vij (44), boxing legend MC Mary Kom (43), and Fame Gurukul winner Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer (41).

The youngest this season is Arishfa Khan (23).

Priyanka Chopra, who played Mary Kom on screen, cheered for the boxer who came with her sons.

If Ravi Kishan entered the reality show Alliance to promote his daughter Riva and became a meme, Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari arrives to support his aspiring singer-composer daughter Rhiti Tiwari, who gave us instant rockstar vibes.

Among the influencers, ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh) seemed to receive a lot of support from social media stars Abhishek Malhan, Carry Minati and Elvish Yadav. Salman was shocked to learn that he makes Rs 30 lakh a month.

I wondered what he is doing in Bigg Boss!

Meet Bigg Boss 20's 16 contestants

IMAGE: Salman Khan tells Isha Rikhi how to move on from a breakup. Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/ Instagram

This year, the show features 16 contestants including Olympic medalist MC Mary Kom, television actress Mahhi Vij, actor Aasif Khan (known for Panchayat and Mirzapur), Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey, actress and model Isha Rikhi, actress and model Kanika Mann, social media personality Arishfa Khan, television actor Aman Gandhi, singer Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, gaming star and creator Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP), reality show winner Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), actress Uditi Singh, Punjabi actress Love Gill, rapper Yung DSA (Harsh Machare), singer-songwriter Rhiti Tiwari and actor-model Rohed Khan.

Salman kept the premiere short and casual

IMAGE: Mahhi Vij was among the contestants who wowed Salman Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahhi Vij/Instagram

Though the show may not have reinvented itself much over the years, Salman had ditched his suit for a casual cowboy look to match the show's Wonderland house theme.

Unlike previous seasons, where the grand premiere would last for hours, Salman wrapped up everything in 90 minutes.

Except Mary Kom, Mahhi, Rhiti, Harsh and Yung DSA, Salman didn't seem wowed by any of the contestants.

But he did get candid about a couple of things -- the way he shared his personal example while telling Isha Rikhi to move on from a breakup, how the mention of Yerwada by rapper Yung made him react, and how he admitted that he didn't know what a meme was until a year ago.

And frankly, besides the daily drama and gossip -- which is also carefully edited -- what makes Bigg Boss watchable every season is Salman's brutal Weekend Ka Vaar.

Is Bigg Boss 20 still worth watching?

IMAGE: Yung DSA made his movie debut in Rajkummar Rao's Toaster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yung DSA/Instagram

While Mary Kom and Mahhi seem like strong contenders, the preview gave us a glimpse into the latter's ability to stir up a storm.

Will Mary Kom pick a fight with Qazi over a bed?

How will Arishfa handle Mahhi's constant bickering to get her tea?

If saas-bahu dramas bore you to death, Bigg Boss 20 promises a fresh dose of entertainment through chaos and conflict.

Bigg Boss 20 is streaming on JioHotstar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff