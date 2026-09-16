Bigg Boss 20: Meet Badshah's Ex Isha Rikhi

Isha Rikhi, Punjabi actress and model, is making waves on Bigg Boss 20 as she navigates life after her high-profile separation from rapper Badshah.

Key Points Isha Rikhi recently announced her separation from singer-rapper Badshah, to whom she was briefly married.

Her notable Punjabi films include Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Ardaas. She made her Hindi debut in Nawabzaade.

Isha Rikhi is making her presence felt in the Bigg Boss house .

She recently made news after announcing her separation from singer-rapper Badshah, to whom she was briefly married.

From curiosity about their secret wedding to the sudden split, there's plenty of intrigue around Isha's personal life.

Will that help her stay in BB till the end? We'll find out soon. For now, Namrata Thakker takes a closer look at who Isha really is.

Early Life, Career Beginnings

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

Born and raised in Chandigarh, Isha is a familiar face in the Punjabi film industry, having built a career spanning over a decade.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

Isha's journey into showbiz began when she was in Class 12 and tried her hand at modelling. After college, she briefly worked with an event management company before taking up modelling full-time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

In 2011, Isha started doing music videos. One of her early appearances include Preet Harpal's music video BA Fail.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

She also did brand campaigns for Being Human, Colgate, Kalyan Jewellers and Dollar.

Venturing into Acting

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

Chilling with Wamiqa Gabbi and filmmaker Rupinder Inderjit.

IMAGE: Island-hopping with her forever squad including Wamiqa, Puran Gabbi and Mandy Takhar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

After losing her father Pradeep Kumar Rikhi, Isha was initially hesitant about pursuing acting. But her mother Poonam Rikhi, who once dreamed of becoming an actress herself, encouraged her to follow her passion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

In 2012, Isha played a cameo in the movie Jatt & Juliet. The following year she made her full-fledged acting debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De opposite Sippy Gill.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

She later appeared in Punjabi films like Happy Go Lucky And Bade Changay Ne Mere Yaar Kaminey. Her 2016 film Ardaas alongside Gippy Grewal and Ammy Virk is considered one of her career-defining movies in Punjabi cinema.

In 2018, she made her Hindi film debut with Nawabzaade starring Raghav Juyal, Puneet Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande.

Shaadi, Separation

Photograph: Kind courtesy Isha Rikhi/Instagram

Enjoying Diljit Dosanjh's concert along with rapper Raftaar, Mukesh Chhabra, Amul Mohan and Manraj Nair.

Isha married rapper Badshah in a hush-hush ceremony in March 2026 after dating him for four years. The couple called it quits after five months of marriage.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff