Bigg Boss 20: Is Love Gill Trying To Be Shehnaaz?

From personal attacks to poor imitation, some Bigg Boss 20 contestants are trying hard to manufacture content and stay in the spotlight.

IMAGE: Rhiti Tiwari called co-contestant Qazi Tauqueer a fraudster. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bigg Boss 20

Key Points Rhiti Tiwari took off at Qazi Touqueer, calling him a 'fraudster'.

From his dreadlocks to rap style, tapori lingo and one-liners, Yung DSA clearly seems to be imitating Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan.

Love Gill's flirty banter with Gullu is seen as an attempt to stay in the spotlight.

They say imitation is the best form of flattery. And lately, in the Bigg Boss house, everyone is either trying too hard to impress or trying to imitate people.

Rhiti Tiwari Vs Qazi Touqueer: Who's The Rockstar, Baby?

When she entered the house as Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari presented herself as this aspiring singer-writer. But within weeks, that image got busted. After messing with boxing legend M C Mary Kom, her latest confrontation with Qazi Touqeer has put her in the spotlight, and not for the right reasons.

The nepo kid has been criticised online for the way she spoke to Qazi during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The argument followed Qazi's controversial fake medical emergency prank, which prompted Salman Khan to confront him.

Rhiti took off at Qazi calling him a 'fraudster' and dismissing him with a 'Who are you?' remark.

She even recreated the famous 'Baap pe mat ja' dialogue previously exchanged between Dolly Bindra and Manoj Tiwari in Bigg Boss Season 4.

Since Qazi did not react, it became clear that Rhiti is insecure about his growing popularity both inside and outside the house. Rhiti's unprovoked confrontations with the Fame Gurukul winner is proof that she sees him as competition.

This is not the first time the two have clashed. Previously when Qazi tried to have a conversation with Rhiti, she behaved rudely and when confronted, she apologised for her behaviour.

Rhiti's random outbursts are being viewed as desperate attempts to establish herself as the rebel kid with a rockstar image. Neither the housemates nor viewers seem to be enjoying her singing; rather people are finding her to be annoying.

Even Salman Khan, while teasing Rhiti about her singing skills, appeared to be making a light-hearted attempt to get the message to her. Instead, Rhiti thanked Salman for acknowledging her.

Like bro, are you really so clueless?

Why Is Yung DSA Copying MC Stan?

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 20 contestant Yung DSA's hairstyle and mannerisms resemble rapper MC Stan, the Bigg Boss 16 winner. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yung DSA and MC Stan/Instagram

It doesn't take Einstein-level intelligence to figure out why Yung DSA is being compared to MC Stan.

From his dreadlocks to rap style, tapori lingo and one-liners, Yung clearly seems to be imitating the Bigg Boss 16 winner.

In fact, both Munawar Faruqui and Salman Khan have pointed out the similarities, but the rapper continues to maintain that this is simply his own style.

MC Stan also reacted with a cryptic post on Instagram: 'Mere jaisa banne ke liye 7 janam lena padega.'

Meanwhile, some of Yung's one-liners have gone viral on social media.

His latest one is: 'Kisiko appatti rahi, chaipatti rahi, to abhi bol de bhai, main kisi ka sunke nahi lene wala bhai.'

Is Love Gill Trying To Be The Next Shehnaaz Gill?

IMAGE: Love Gill with Aasif Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss has always had a soft spot for contestants who bring a little drama and romance in the house, and Love Gill seems to be following that template.

Her flirty banter with Gullu is seen as a deliberate attempt to stay in the spotlight.

Aman Gandhi rightly described her as being desperate for attention.

Some of her affectionate moments with Aasif Khan have drawn criticism, prompting users to ask if the influencer is trying too hard to recreate the Shehnaz-Siddharth friendship inside the house.

Responding to criticism about Aasif and Love Gill's relationship, Aasif's wife Zeba posted a long message on Instagram, clarifying her stand.

'To everyone out there who is trying to spin a different narrative about him -- I'm talking specifically about the recent conversations surrounding a few moments from the show and the questions being raised about our marriage because of it.

'Please refer to the 24*7 live feed and not the few clips that are doing rounds on social media... Our relationship is secure, our understanding is strong and there is nothing here to explain or justify,' she clarified on Instagram with the caption: 'Bas, bahut hua.'

In the previous season when Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali tried to fake a romance for the cameras, Salman Khan immediately called out their bluff and eventually, they were evicted from the show.

Will Salman Khan pull up Love Gill too in the next Weekend Ka Vaar?