Bigg Boss 20: Did Rohit Shetty Just Host The Best Weekend Ka Vaar?

From addressing Scout OP and Love Gill's vulgar massage act to praising Yung DSA, Gullu and Kanika Mann, Rohit Shetty's no-nonsense Weekend Ka Vaar was just what we needed, applauds Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Rohit Shetty and Kashvi, right, confront Scout OP aka Tanmay Singh on Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Key Points Rohit Shetty took over hosting duties for the latest Weekend Ka Vaar and proved he was perhaps better than Salman Khan.

He reprimanded Scout OP for grabbing Arishfa Khan by the legs and dragging her.

When Aasif claimed that Qazi abuses and spits when he speaks, Rohit argued that anyone speaking from that close proximity would end up spitting. He also made it clear that everyone, including Qazi abuses in the house.

It takes a little more than just confidence to host a show like Bigg Boss on national television.

So far, Salman Khan has been the undisputed sutradhar of this reality show that is watched by crores of Indians.

However, Rohit Shetty took over the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, and the movie director proved he was perhaps better than Salman Khan.

Here are 12 key moments from Rohit Shetty's Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 20:

1. Rohit didn't follow the script

There were no prompters. No script.

'Main show dekhke aaya hoon,' Rohit Shetty said, declaring that he had done his homework before entering the show.

Whatever he says on the show, he said, will help each of them improve their game.

2. He called out the Bully Gang

'Idhar hamare gharon mein goliyan chal rahi hai, tum log kya gangster ban ke ghum rahe ho,' he told Scout OP and Yung DSA, calling them bullies for repeatedly targeting Qazi Touqueer.

He also reprimanded Scout OP for grabbing Arishfa Khan by the legs and dragging her.

3. He addressed Qazi-Asif's fight

Though Rohit Shetty allowed Asif to narrate what led to the heated argument between him and Aasif during the nomination task, he was quick to interrupt and make Asif realise where his aggression took over and he lost the plot.

When Aasif claimed that Qazi abuses and spits when he speaks, Rohit argued that anyone speaking from that close proximity would end up spitting. He also made it clear that everyone, including Qazi abuses in the house.

4. He didn't dramatise Mary Kom's eviction

Despite several warnings, Mary Kom's contribution to the show was limited to gossip and kitchen politics.

Rohit Shetty clearly did not waste time on theatrics to announce that she has been evicted.

5. He called out Scout-Love Gill's relationship

The best part of the show was how Rohit Shetty addressed Scout and Love Gill's alleged 'bhai-behen' relationship.

Unlike Salman Khan who stopped at 'kya aap ye sab apne bhai ke saath bhi karte ho?' Rohit Shetty chose not to sugarcoat the situation and went full badass.

'When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right... It is not looking good at all on screen,' he told both Love Gill and Scout OP.

Even when the duo tried to defend themselves, Rohit scolded the two and said: 'You will realise' and then welcomed Scout's girlfriend Kashvi.

6. Scout's GF Kashvi called out Scout-Love's 'massage parlour' act

It's not the first time a contestant's partner has come on the show to encourage or show their love.

But this was probably the first time a contestant's girlfriend chose to appear on the show and call out their partner's misdoings without breaking down.

Honestly, while Kashvi deserved all the love and attention she received, I felt it was wrong of her to assume that her partner was 'emotionally manipulated' by Love.

Taali donon haathon se bajti hai!

7. Rohit praised Yung DSA

'You spoke about your family, mom and dad, where you came from. I can completely relate to you,' Shetty said while praising Yung DSA.

'You never talk behind someone's back,' he noted while advising him.

'You are very strong as a contestant, and right now, you are lost in the group. You should play solo.'

8. He showed Amrapali the mirror

Speaking to Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey, Rohit Shetty reminded her that she is a senior actor and is currently being overshadowed in her group.

When Amrapali tried to play it cool with Scout's girlfriend Kashvi, he also reprimanded her saying: 'Bewakoof lag rahe ho aap log.'

9. Qazi got a singing offer

Applauding Qazi for his entertaining gameplay and singing skills, Rohit Shetty said: 'Aapka time aa gaya hai. Main national television pe bol raha hun, mujhe koi sharam nahin... Golmaal ek comedy film hai par koi aisi film hogi jisme koi romantic track hoga toh I will give it to you. You will do the playback.'

10. Gullu-Kanika praised for their game

Rohit was pleased with Gullu and Kanika's friendship and clean game on the show.

He said Kanika has matured since he last met her on Khatron Ke Khiladi and casually invited Gullu to participate in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

11. The way he lovingly addressed Arishfa

'I have a son who is the same age as you,' he said while talking to Arishfa and making her understand that she needs to hold space for others in a conversation.

12. Farhana-Qazi's Kashmir connection

Rohit invited Bigg Boss 19 and Khatron Ke Khiladi runner-up Farhana Bhatt on the show to tell the contestants how the reality show opens up new career opportunities for those who are willing to work hard.

'I entered the show with 40k followers, I left with 2 million,' the singer-actor, who currently has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram, said, while acknowledging the power of television.

The most endearing moment was when Farhana and Qazi spoke to each other in Kashmiri and jammed on Farhana's upcoming single.

Before signing off, she even told Qazi: 'Iss baar trophy Kashmir aani chahiye' to which Qazi responded: 'Inshallah!'