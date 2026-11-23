For a long time, the makers have been trying to get Amrapali Dubey to talk about her relationship with Nirahua, but the Bhojpuri star has always maintained a dignified silence.

IMAGE: Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Amrapali Dubey and ScoutOP in Bigg Boss 20.

Key Points Former Bigg Boss contestants and well wishers Elvish Yadav, Nirahua, Manu Punjabi and Karan Wahi offered a reality check to Qazi, Kanika, Gullu and Mahhi Vij.

A body language expert was called to decode Scout and Love's 'true feelings'.

Manish Goel was evicted for medical reasons.

In the current Bigg Boss 20 season, there seem to be only two tracks that the makers are concentrating on -- the Love Gill-ScoutOP dilemma and Qazi Touqeer, the entertainer.

The Fame Gurukul singer, who remained away from the spotlight for almost two decades, has suddenly been getting a lot of love and attention, both on the show and on social media.

But it's not like Qazi has had a clean boy image. From his tatti jokes and spitting at Scout -- even recently while giving him a head massage -- to casually abusing and rage-baiting fellow contestants, Qazi seems to be getting away with a lot of uncouth stuff in the name of entertainment.

The Qazi-Manish 'professor' dig

During the nomination task, Qazi took the 'professor' prank too far, even rage-baiting Manish Goel, who later revealed a personal incident about why the word triggered him so much.

Instead of asking Manish for his version, Salman chose to tease him by saying, 'Aap bahut achchi kahaani sunate ho'.

Even Bhojpuri actor Nirahua questioned Manish about his outburst. 'Aap vaise to shaant swabhav ke lagte ho. Lekin kabhi kabhi aap choti choti baaton pe itna zyada kaise react kar jate ho? Kahin ye aapka game plan to nahi?"

Isn't Qazi equally responsible for rage-baiting a co-contestant?

In case people seemed to forget, Qazi was the real strategist behind Nakul Dhull's eviction.

Obviously, Manish did not have the patience Gaurav Gupta did during his stint last season. The body language expert, who appeared on the show, also emphasised that Qazi acted immaturely by dragging the 'professor' comment when he clearly knew that Manish wasn't comfortable with the word.

Those, who have watched Qazi closely on the show, would agree that even when he is performing to an audience, Qazi is a red flag.

Mahhi Vij questioned for her personal remarks about Amrapali

The season's biggest flipper (after Love Gill), Mahhi Vij, was questioned by Yung's friend and supporter Riar Saab.

Riar Saab questioned Mahhi about making personal comments about Amrapali and Nirahua's alleged relationship after trying to act friendly and extracting gossip from them.

After learning about it, Amrapali felt it was uncool of Mahhi to do it.

Riar Saab told Mahhi: 'Aap doosron ke upbringing pe sawaal uthate ho, par wohi cheeze aapko boli jati hai to aap personally kyu leti ho.'

For a long time, the makers have been trying to get Amrapali to talk about her relationship with Nirahua but the Bhojpuri star has always maintained a dignified silence.

Even when Mahhi asked Amrapali about Nirahua's family because they were spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai, the latter clarified that Nirahua was married before he became a star. Amrapali did not confirm or deny her relationship, but spoke rather admirably about their work, his family and their professional relationship.

Mahhi, as usual, tried to flip the story and defend herself.

Scout questioned for breaking Yung's 'bro code'

After continuously roasting Scout about his equation with Love Gill and asking Gill to stay away from her 'bhai', Salman put Scout on the spot for revealing to Kanika that Yung had cheated on his girlfriend. Though the incident happened several weeks ago, it was surprising that Salman chose to talk about it now. Though Scout tried to clarify his stand, both Salman and Yung felt that he should not have betrayed the 'bro code'.

In one of the tasks, when Salman asked the contestants to identify the housemate who does not take a stand, Scout, Amrapali, Yung and Mahhi named Gullu.

Is Gullu Losing Interest?

Elvish Yadav offered a reality check to Gullu, reminding him that he had previously participated in three reality shows.

'Bahar se humko lag raha hai tum wo Gullu ho hi nahi,' Elvish observed.

Kanika Questioned For Her Hypocrisy

Former contestant Manu Punjabi, who has been constantly posting his feedback about the show on social media, was invited to ask Kanika Mann about her double standards in the show.

Manu pointed out that though Kanika criticises Mahhi Vij for her comments about Love Gill, she has herself indulged in character assassination by telling Gullu that Love would be the first to DM Nakul, Gullu and Scout after the show.

He also wanted to know why Kanika chose to blindly support Love despite knowing her so well and also exposing her game plan. Kanika reasoned that she had developed a friendship with Love and was finding it difficult to call out her friend.

Love Gill's Saniya Is None Other Than...

Among the highlights was Kanika and Love telling Salman just who 'Saniya' was, the person who they refer to frequently in their conversations.

No, Saniya did not refer to Scout's girlfriend Kaashvi. Instead, Kanika hinted that it was meant for Elvish Yadav, who had earlier appeared on the show and casually mentioned that he liked Love Gill.

Though Salman has given his thumbs-up to this new love angle, only time will tell if this confession will work in Love Gill's favour or not.

Knowing Love Gill's game play, she could be using it to make Scout jealous and win back his attention.

But honestly, it's not just the audience, even the housemates, including Amrapali and Mahhi, admitted that they are tired of giving this relationship so much attention.

Manish Evicted Due to Injury

Finally, Salman announced that Manish Goyal would have to be evicted so he could recover from his injury. The host clarified that Manish did not receive the least number of votes, but his voluntary exit had ensured that the least popular contestant (everyone's guess was Mahhi) was safe from this week's eviction.

Before bidding farewell, Qazi confessed that he had pranked Manish by gifting him a special egg and kissed him on the forehead.

Like him or hate him, Sajjan Manish really proved true to his name. Wonder how he would react to all the 'I am not a professor' memes that are trolling him on the Internet.