Bigg Boss 19: 'Never Thought I Will Be Out So Soon'

: 'Never Thought I Will Be Out So Soon'

IMAGE: Natalia Janoszek is a Polish model and actor in Bigg Boss 19. Photograph: Kind courtesy Natalia Janoszek/Instagram

The reality show Bigg Boss 19 saw its first eviction over the weekend, and it turned out to be a double elimination.

This week's Weekend Ka Vaar was hosted by Farah Khan, along with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and the episode saw two contestants, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek, who left after receiving the lowest votes from the audience.

Farah first announced Natalia's name for eviction.

Just as the housemates gathered to bid her goodbye, she surprised everyone by revealing that Nagma will also be leaving the house.

The announcement left everyone emotional, especially Awez Darbar, who broke down in tears.

Nagma could not control her emotions either and started crying. They shared a long hug before she made her exit.

"She is very strong, and everything I have learned about social media is because of her. Mujhe toh pata bhi nahi tha social media kaisa chalta hai, kya hota hai. I was always focused on my dancing, but she taught me," Awez said emotionally.

IMAGE: Nagma Mirajkar. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nagma Mirajkar/Instagram

Nagma took to her Instagram to share an emotional post on her brief journey in the house.

'I never thought i will be out so soon. Apologies to my fans if I disappointed them.. I wasn't at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. these are lessons I'll carry with me forever,' she posted.

'While my journey ends here, my heart is still inside that house with people I love and respect. I'm going to root for my love, Awez, and I can't wait to see him shine the way I know he will. And a big shoutout to some amazing souls inside who made this journey special for me!'

Contestants including Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Awez, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik will continue to race for the trophy.

Last week, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha entered the house as the season's first wildcard contestant.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff