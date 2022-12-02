News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bigg Boss 16: Will Sumbul Get Evicted? Tell Us

By NAMRATA THAKKER
December 02, 2022 13:25 IST
Sumbul Touqeer Khan has mostly been invisible in Bigg Boss 16.

Though the young actress made a smashing entry and seemed like the dark horse of the season, Sumbul hasn't lived up to expectations.

This week, she's nominated again.

Will she get eliminated? Namrata Thakker feels her chances of leaving the game are high.

 

The cry baby

In Week One, we saw Sumbul reciting her father's poem and winning hearts.

She came across as strong and level-headed. Unfortunately, we never got to see that Sumbul again.

The next week onwards, Ms Khan went invisible and whenever she did grab some screen time, we only saw her crying.

Her friendship with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta obviously affected her game and Sumbul was given feedback time and again not just by Salman Khan but her father as well.

Sadly, she kept focusing on Shalin and was seen crying in EVERY episode.

We know she's young but so is Abdu Roziq -- both are 19 years old -- but we haven't seen him sulking, right?

We had a glimpse of Sumbul's strong personality in Thursday's episode and she performed well in the task. But is it too little, too late?

 

Sumbul's overacting

Apart from the rona dhona, Sumbul loves to overact.

From trying to fight with Archana Gautam and head-butting her to screaming to save Shalin from MC Stan, we are pretty sure Sumbul isn't going to like what she sees when she eventually watches the show.

Not to forget, her stint on the weekend episode where she begged Salman to let her leave the house was absolutely cringy. 

 

Daddy's ruining her game

Sumbul's father came on the show to warn her to stay away from Shalin and Tina as it was affecting her game.

This is perhaps the first time a contestant's parent was allowed to give feedback so early in the game.

It didn't matter because Sumbul did not pay any heed and continued being the part of the 'love triangle' with Shalin and Tina.

Last week, her father spoke to her again. 

On the phone call, he used derogatory language for Shalin and Tina and that led to a controversy.

Sumbul's father was called on the weekend episode once again, along with Shalin's parents and Tina's mother, where he apologised for his crude words.

But his 'sorry' -- as he demanded an apology from Tina's mother -- didn't come across as genuine and that's ruining his daughter's game even more.

Will Sumbul get evicted this week? PREDICT!

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
