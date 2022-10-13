Bigg Boss 16: The Love Games Begin!

This Bigg Boss season has already found two potential couples in the house!

Gautam Vig clearly likes Soundarya Sharma, but the latter isn't sure if it's for real or just for the game and hence, is treading cautiously and keeping things in the 'friend zone' for now.

As for Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, the two have been getting along since the start and now, Shalin wants to take things a notch higher.

He even said 'I love you' to Tina, but only time will tell how things will pan out for them.

Namrata Thakker gives us a quick recap of what went down in the Bigg Boss house.

Shalin confesses his feelings for Tina

In Wednesday's episode, Shalin is seen talking to Tina about his past relationship.

They hint about their growing feelings.

Later, Shalin confesses his feeling for Tina to Gautam, who advises him to be respectful and not hurt her.

During breakfast, Gautam teases Shalin by sitting close to Tina and tries to make him jealous.

Shalin cannot stop blushing and jokingly asks Gautam to keep his distance from Tina.

Gautam opens up to Nimrit

Though Shalin expressed his feelings for Tina, Gautam doesn't like the fact that he still tries to flirt with Soundarya.

Gautam discusses that with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and she wonders about Shalin's genuineness.

Gautam says it's insulting as Soundarya entertains Shalin, even though she knows that he likes her.

Will things get messy for these two 'couples'?

Bigg Boss announces new task

Bigg Boss announces a new task.

A music video of Abdu Roziq is played and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit are asked to direct music videos, featuring Abdu.

They can take the help of housemates.

The contestants are excited and get ready for the task.

While Shiv Thakare gives Priyanka tips, Nimrit asks Sajid Khan not to share her ideas with her competitor.

Housemates dance with Abdu

The music video task turns out to be fun, as all the contestants participate and help Priyanka and Nimrit.

Abdu enjoys dancing with the girls.

For once, there is naach-gaana and masti in the house without any drama.

Priyanka wins the task

The housemates now have to vote for their favourite music video.

Priyanka gets maximum votes and wins the task.

Then, she gets the power to change everyone's bedroom!