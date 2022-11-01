Bigg Boss 16: The BIGG Fight!

Looks like Sajid Khan wasn't wrong after all.

Last week, he predicted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam would get into an ugly fight and their friendship would no longer be the same.

Looks like that's underway now.

Namrata Thakker gives a quick recap.

Archana-Priyanka at loggerheads!

While Archana and Priyanka have been friendly with each other since the beginning, their equation isn't the same anymore.

When Shekhar Suman returns with the Big Bulletin segment, he praises Priyanka, saying she is one of the strongest players in the house.

Archana doesn't like that Priyanka thinks she's perfect and starts complaining about how she isn't hygienic while making food.

This little argument turns ugly once the Big Bulletin segment is over.

Archana and Priyanka start taking jibes at each other and this goes on and on.

Abdu flirts with Nimrit, Soundarya

Abdu goes around the house flirting with all the ladies and giving them his number.

Shiv Thakare asks him to stop, but Abdu continues his banter and keeps everyone entertained.

It's definitely the best part of the episode.

Shalin accuses Tina

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship never seemed genuine, but the two continue to act as if they are in love.

At night, Shalin accuses Tina that she has bitched about him. Tina denies and calls Gautam Vig to ask if he's spreading wrong information.

Shiv had earlier told MC Stan and Gori Nagori that Tina is faking it with Shalin.

Back to Tina and Shalin, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit confirm that Shalin has never spoken ill about Tina, but she has expressed her disappointment whenever he went against her in the game.

New friends in the house?

Late at night, Gautam and Stan have a one-on-one conversation about the contestants.

Gautam feels no one is a loyal friend in this game.

Stan hints at how Shiv is playing his individual game though he pretends to be friends with Gori and him.

Stan questions Sajid's violent behaviour and feels he was wrong about abusing Gautam.

He adds that some people are using Abdu for screen time, including Shiv.

Guess these two are bonding and becoming friends!

My Take

It's very clear that Archana has run out of topics to fight about and is now targeting Priyanka just so she can get some footage.

Shalin's observation about Priyanka overshadowing Archana is correct and so the latter is trying to distance herself from Ms Choudhary.

Gautam and Stan's changing rapport is surprising but interesting.

Soundarya needs to stop focusing on Gautam and play the game because he is not serious about her.

With changing equations, it will be exciting to see how this week's nomination task unfolds in the house.