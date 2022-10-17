Bigg Boss 16: Salman Scolds Shalin!

A lot happened over the weekend as Salman Khan graced the Bigg Boss stage and gave Shalin Bhanot a reality check for behaving rudely.

Tina Datta also came under the scanner for trying to ruin Sumbul Touqeer's image.

Namrata Thakker gives us a quick recap of all the drama that unfolded over the weekend.

Bhai in the house

Shukravaar Ka Vaar starts with Salman giving Sajid Khan and Abdu Roziq a secret task. The duo have fun as they have to steal personal items from other housemates, and they do it successfully.

He plays games with the contestants too, but they create chaos and arguments.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets upset when she learns that Soundarya Sharma said nasty things about Ankit Gupta and her.

The ladies get into a ugly fight and Priyanka breaks down.

Later, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Priyanka are pitted against each other and most of the housemates vote for the latter, as they feel her game is much better.

Parineeti-Harrdy Sandhu enter the house

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu arrive in the house to interact with the contestants and promote their film, Code Name: Tiranga.

Abdu sings for Parineeti and she's totally smitten by him.

Harrdy says he's a fan of MC Stan and cheers for him.

Sumbul's father grills Shalin-Tina

Sumbul Touqeer's father takes centre stage and fires Shalin and Tina for trying to ruin his daughter's image.

He pulls them up for creating a fake narrative about Sumbul liking Shalin and gossiping about it.

He praises Gautam Vig, Ankit and Shiv Thakare for taking care of his daughter.

He also thanks Archana Gautam for encouraging Sumbul to play the game correctly.

Sumbul's father asks her to stay away from negativity and focus on the game instead.

Salman takes over and advises Sumbul to think about everything that has happened seriously.

Salman fires Shalin for shameful behaviour

Sumbul breaks down after getting a reality check from her father.

But it hardly makes any difference to her game as she ends up clarifying things with her so-called good friends Shalin and Tina.

The trio talk and Sumbul decides to forgive them.

Salman gets upset that Sumbul hasn't heeded her father's advice. He tells her to talk to the other housemates, who are always ready to help her.

Shalin takes the hot seat and Salman pulls him up for his behaviour.

Bhai berates him for being arrogant and not respecting the show and the makers.

Shalin tries to apologise, but Salman won't have any of it.

Sidharth, Rakul's friendly banter with Salman

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Singh grace the BB stage and indulge in friendly banter with Salman.

Bhai pulls Sid's leg about his 'upcoming wedding'.

The duo also interacts with the contestants and asks them to dance.

While Nimrit and Abdu perform cutely, everyone finds Priyanka and Ankit's chemistry quite sizzling.

Salman shakes a leg with Rakul and it's fun to watch everyone enjoying themselves.

Salman announces that Sreejita De is the first contestant to be evicted from the show and she leaves the house.

Shekhar Suman returns with Bulletin

The highlight of Sunday's episode is Shekhar Suman's hilarious chat segment with the contestants.

He starts off by mocking some housemates for being boring and playing the game wrong.

He talks about changing equations and asks the housemates to name one person who is the least entertaining.

Manya Singh gets the most number of votes.

Nimrit and Shiv join Shekhar in his room for a chat with the audience.

When Nimrit is told she's playing on the back foot, she defends herself, saying she knows what she's doing.

When asked about groupism, Nimrit says there are no groups as such and that she spends time with everyone.

But Sajid doesn't agree and feels television actors are in one group and always stick together.