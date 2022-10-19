Bigg Boss 16: Is She The Least Entertaining Contestant?

: Is She The Least Entertaining Contestant?

Sumbul Touqeer arrived in the Bigg Boss house with a lot of promise, but the actress is probably too young for the game show.

After getting voted as the least entertaining contestant, will Sumbul pick up her game or will she exit the show soon?

Bigg Boss punishes Sumbul and Manya

Sumbul and Manya Singh made their presence felt in the BB house in the first week. But now, the ladies are barely visible.

So it's no wonder that the housemates voted these two as the least entertaining, who haven't contributed much to the show.

As punishment for being invisible in the house, Bigg Boss tells Sumbul and Manya to mask their faces until told otherwise.

Sumbul is hurt, and she cries alone in the garden area.

It's really frustrating to see someone with so much potential not trying to play the game well, and instead whining all the time.

Tina-Shalin TRY to redeem themselves

Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot feel bad for Sumbul.

Shalin regrets his decision of voting against her so much that he tells Sumbul he will do anything to make sure she stays in the game.

Tina asks Sumbul what's troubling her. Sumbul doesn't say anything except that she wants to go home. And of course, she sheds a few tears... again!

Is Shalin really concerned for Sumbul? Or is it a ploy?

Kitchen area turns WAR ZONE

When one can't think of a reason to fight, just fight for food!

The kitchen area turns into a war zone as Archana Gautam, Manya Singh, Gori Nagori, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia fight over food and kitchen duties.

First, Priyanka and Nimrit lock horns and the latter ends up calling the former self-obsessed.

Priyanka is unfazed and gives it right back.

Then, Manya loses her cool when Archana refuses to cook dal. The argument gets so intense that captain Shiv Thakare has to intervene.

As if all this drama wasn't enough, Archana gets mad at Gori when she accuses her of throwing away avocados. They get into a physical fight!

Bigg Boss announces Express Task

A new task is announced for bedroom allotment.

Abdu Roziq, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Gautam Vig have to recreate an iconic scene from a Shah Rukh Khan movie and decide which members would get to share the bedroom with them.

The others have to convince the four chosen contestants why they would make a perfect room partner.

The task takes place over a train-like structure, which is kept in the garden area.

Since Gautam is in the room of two, he picks Archana as his roommate.

Abdu and Sajid are in the room of four and they pick Ankit Gupta and Sumbul as their roommates.

Stan chooses Gori and Shalin for the room of three.

Manya, Nimrit, Priyanka, Soundarya Sharma and Tina end up in the room of six.

The task leads to a strange outcome.

Shiv and Stan are suddenly friendly towards Shalin and it’s unexpected as they had called him 'fake' several times.

Looks like everyone's game face is finally on!

My Take

Shiv Thakare is finally planning, plotting and playing the game as it should be. He has already won the Marathi edition of Bigg Boss, which means he knows the game better than the other contestants.

MC Stan is slowly making his presence felt. It's nice to see him voice his opinion rather than be a mere spectator.

Archana and Priyanka are definitely to watch out for. They are fierce and don’t shy away from fighting.

Nimrit is strong, but she's still figuring out how to play the game.

Like Sumbul and Manya, Soundarya is becoming invisible in the house except when she's with Gautam Vig.

Abdu is cute and entertaining, but from the game point of view, he needs to play more smartly.

Gori is trying hard to be seen, but her fun personality has totally disappeared.