Bigg Boss 16: Archana Takes on Sajid Khan

Archana Gautam seems to have lost the plot after her comeback in the game, but she's definitely more gutsy than any other contestant.

From taking on all the housemates single-handedly to calling out Sajid Khan for being unfair in the latest task, Archana steals the limelight in the latest episode.

Namrata Thakker gives a quick recap.

Archana-Sajid at loggerheads

Bigg Boss announces a new task for the ration wherein Sajid holds the power as he is the captain.

All the members will get a chance to collect as much food items as they can.

But the contestants have to stop the task as soon as Sajid presses the buzzer. It's entirely on the captain how much time he gives the housemates to do the task.

While most of the housemates get enough ration, Archana -- who is the last to go along with her roommates Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig -- get the least amount of ration because of time constraints, and Archana gets disqualified.

She gets angry and tells Sajid she slipped while doing the task and hence couldn't reach her room on time.

Sajid doesn't agree and and Archana finds him unfair.

The two then get into an ugly fight.

Housemates gang up against Archana

When Archana refuses to do her duty, Sajid asks her to stop her drama and follow his orders as he is the captain.

But Archana doesn't budge and keeps saying she isn't in Bigg Boss to do household chores.

All the housemates tell Archana that she is being unreasonable, but she doesn't listen.

As a result, Tina and Priyanka decide not to do their duty as well.

Sajid gets miffed and tells everyone to calm down and let him handle the situation.

All the housemates gang up together and start annoying Archana to teach her a lesson.

But she's unfazed.

Ultimately, Sajid makes a deal with Archana and changes her duty.

Tina-Shalin fight -- again!

Tina and Shalin get into an argument after Bigg Boss reprimands the housemates for not following the house rule and smoking in the garden area.

Tina asks everyone to apologise, but Sajid doesn't take her advice.

Shalin, on the other hand, gets into a spat with Tina and ends up saying nasty things to her.

Tina gives it right back and he eventually walks away.

Looks like they have a fight reserved for every single episode!

My Take

Tina is a stronger and smarter player than Shalin, but this so-called love-angle is ruining her game.

You can dislike Archana for being annoyingly loud and crass, but you can't ignore her and that works in her favour. But not for long.

Sajid Khan's misogyny is getting worse day by day and that man needs to be given a reality check.