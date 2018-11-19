Bigg Boss 12: 'Most of the commoners are fake'

: 'Most of the commoners are fake'

November 19, 2018 15:43 IST

'Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur are the most cunning people in the house.'

'If Sreesanth controls his temper, he has the potential to be the winner.'

'Dipika may also be in the finals.'

Indore-based Shivashish Mishra entered Bigg Boss with his jodidaar Saurabh Patel to make a name for himself.

During the show, Shivashish did not get into too many arguments; he was usually the peacemaker.

His favourite part of the house was the gym, where he would spend hours.

After Saurabh got evicted, Shivashish grew fond of Sreesanth and, over time, they became close friends.

Gradually, Shivashish started doing the things that Sreesanth had done earlier. He even tried to scale the walls and to escape from the Bigg Boss house.

When he got nominated for the Kaal Kothri ki sazaa (jail), he refused to go even after Bigg Boss gave him two warnings.

As a result, Bigg Boss punished the entire house by nominating everyone for elimination.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan reprimanded him.

Shivashish was asked to leave the house for his disrespectful behaviour towards the show.

Shivashish tells Rediff.com contributor Rajul Hegde, “I did not deserve to be locked up when other housemates had done worse things and have willingly accepted it."

Was it terrible to get expelled from Bigg Boss?

Not really. The best thing is that the public did not vote me out.

The viewers still love me and are supporting me because they understand that I was right.

I was out because I broke the rules and, for that, I deserve to be out.

I feel bad that the other housemates got nominated because of me.

I thought our punishment would be the cancellation of the luxury budget. I didn’t expect Bigg Boss to take such a harsh decision.

IMAGE: Shivashish with his jodidaar Saurabh Patel.

Do you think your eviction was unfair?

Yes. The reason they gave me for going to jail was not valid at all.

I did not deserve to be locked up when other housemates had done worse things and have willingly accepted it.

They took me out because I did not follow the rules. But no action was taken when others did not follow the rules; they were just given a warning.

Action should have been taken against them as well.

Who do you think would have been evicted if you weren’t disqualified?

I think Rohit Suchanti for breaking the rules. Or else, Surbhi Rana for abusing and disrespecting Bigg Boss.

In a way, I saved them (smiles).

You created a rift between the members of the Happy Club (Somi Khan, Surbhi Rana, Deepak Thakur and Romil Chaudhary are known as the Happy Club of BB12).

They behaved as if they would die for each other but that was not real.

I never tried to ignite a fire; I showed them the reality. And you saw how their union fell apart.

I am happy that the happy club became unhappy.

You got along well with Sreesanth.

It started with a fight but he later became my best friend.

He is a genuine person and stands by his principles, like me. The others in the house keep fluctuating.

I drew inspiration from him.

We would work out together.

Most of the commoners are fake. They have been acting, just to be seen on TV. For them, any publicity is good publicity.

For me, it’s not a game, it’s the individuality.

Since this is a reality show, you should show your real side.

IMAGE: Shivashish with Sreesanth.

How would you sum up your experience?

It’s a once-in-a-life time, bitter-sweet experience.

Now, my patience has gone to another level.

I got to meet brilliant personalities like KV (Karanvir Bohra), Deepika Kakar and Sreesanth.

I have made good friends inside the house.

I liked interacting with the celebrities because they didn’t behave like that.

The celebs may have been image-conscious but they were not negative.

I stood for what is right and am only answerable to my conscience.

No matter what people say about you, when you are right, you should stick to it.

There were reports that you are an aspiring actor, not a businessman like you claimed.

There is no truth to it.

Yes, acting, photoshoots and bodybuilding are my passions but that’s not my profession.

I have done it for fun during my college days.

I still do photoshoots for my friends.

I am sure Bigg Boss has done some research before I entered the show.

I can’t afford to be an actor at the moment because I have a lot of responsibilities to take care of.

What is playing smartly in Bigg Boss?

Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur are the most cunning people in the house.

All that matters to them is the game, not ethics or morality.

Romil can play with people’s emotions and that’s what’s required to survive in the game.

If Sreesanth holds his temper, he has the potential to be the winner.

Dipika may also be in the finals.

Lastly, what do you think about host Salman Khan?

Salman was the main reason for me to be on the show.

Bigg Boss is because of Salman Khan, not the other way around.

He is a humble person and he asked me to leave the show as it was Bigg Boss's decision. It was nothing personal, so I have nothing against him.