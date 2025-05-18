Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul At Cannes

Bigg Boss 10 fame Nithiba Kaul made her debut at Cannes.
The television celebrity walked the red carpet, representing her brand, ALTK Beauty.
'Made it to the Cannes red carpet baby! What you see is not 5 minute walk on the carpet it is the 10 years of hard work, perseverance & consistently showing up no matter what.
'It's the weeks & months of effort from my team to make sure I represent my community, my brand & myself in most authentic way possible -- & today we did it.'
Nithiba wore a breathtaking outfit by Nicol Sposa.
'It was love at first sight when I saw this dress. If there was an outfit that could encapsulate me & my personality then this would be it. Thank you @nicolsposa for bringing my vision to life in the most beautiful manner.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff