Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

Bigg Boss 10 fame Nithiba Kaul made her debut at Cannes.

The television celebrity walked the red carpet, representing her brand, ALTK Beauty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

'Made it to the Cannes red carpet baby! What you see is not 5 minute walk on the carpet it is the 10 years of hard work, perseverance & consistently showing up no matter what.

'It's the weeks & months of effort from my team to make sure I represent my community, my brand & myself in most authentic way possible -- & today we did it.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

Nithiba wore a breathtaking outfit by Nicol Sposa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

'It was love at first sight when I saw this dress. If there was an outfit that could encapsulate me & my personality then this would be it. Thank you @nicolsposa for bringing my vision to life in the most beautiful manner.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff