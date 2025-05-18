HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul At Cannes

Bigg Boss 10 Fame Nitibha Kaul At Cannes

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 18, 2025 14:37 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

Bigg Boss 10 fame Nithiba Kaul made her debut at Cannes.

The television celebrity walked the red carpet, representing her brand, ALTK Beauty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

'Made it to the Cannes red carpet baby! What you see is not 5 minute walk on the carpet it is the 10 years of hard work, perseverance & consistently showing up no matter what.

'It's the weeks & months of effort from my team to make sure I represent my community, my brand & myself in most authentic way possible -- & today we did it.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

Nithiba wore a breathtaking outfit by Nicol Sposa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

'It was love at first sight when I saw this dress. If there was an outfit that could encapsulate me & my personality then this would be it. Thank you @nicolsposa for bringing my vision to life in the most beautiful manner.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nithiba Kaul/Instagram

Like her look? Vote

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Shalini Passi Channels Her Inner Barbie
Shalini Passi Channels Her Inner Barbie
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
Like Urvashi's Parrot Clutch?
Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes
Jacqueline Looks Red Hot In Cannes
Cannes 2025: Like Parul's Hair Dress?
Cannes 2025: Like Parul's Hair Dress?
Nitanshi Goel Debuts at Cannes
Nitanshi Goel Debuts at Cannes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Lovely Sikkim Marks 50 Years

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Prakash Mehra's 8 Hit Songs

VIDEOS

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in Bandra1:36

Uorfi Javed creates her own 'Cannes' red carpet moment in...

Col Sofia Qureshi's sister takes out 'Sindoor Yatra' to honour Armed Forces1:20

Col Sofia Qureshi's sister takes out 'Sindoor Yatra' to...

Indian team head coach Gambhir offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple0:55

Indian team head coach Gambhir offers prayers at Sri...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD