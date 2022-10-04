Bigg Boss 16: Guess Who Is NOMINATED?

Day 3 inside the Bigg Boss house has the contestants at loggerheads even as they take part in the first nomination task.

The episode begins with Shalin Bhanot asking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta about their equation.

The Udaariyan actress maintains she and Ankit are BFFs.

Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia gets into a heated argument with Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam over making breakfast. She's upset as Soundarya Sharma cooks for herself as she's vegan.

There's a lot of commotion over the cooking and Shiv tries to solve the problem.

Sajid Khan compliments Nimrat for handling the situation well and later tells Shiv to apologise for being rude to her.

Sajid, Abdu Roziq and Shiv chill in the garden area while Soundarya mediates.

Abdu cutely imitates Soundarya and Shiv enjoys watching his antics.

Shalin throws Sumbul Touqeer in the pool for fun.

Besides Shalin, even Nimrat is interested in knowing what's exactly cooking between Priyanka and Ankit.

While chopping vegetables, Shiv and Tina Dutta indulge in friendly banter with Abdu. Tina calls him cute and says she wants to date him and be his girlfriend. But Abdu rejects Tina's proposal.

Nimrat and Shiv starts fighting over cleaning dishes.

Shiv gets hyper and doesn't listen to Nimrat at all. Later, he walks away.

Sajid and Soundarya explain to Shiv that Nimrat isn't wrong.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Colors TV /Twitter

At night, Bigg Boss asks everyone to gather around for their first nomination task.

Unlike earlier seasons, this time Bigg Boss himself is actively involved in the game and warns the contestants to not play the game diplomatically.

To make sure the contestants aren't fooling the audience, Bigg Boss tells them to nominate two people without giving any reason.

Nimrat is safe as she's the captain.

Shiv and Archana are directly in the danger zone as the captain nominates them.

After the task, Bigg Boss announces Shiv, Archana, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Sajid and Gautam are nominated for the week.

Late at night, Tina and Manya Singh get into a ugly fight.

Manya loses her cool when Tina calls her mad.

The episode ends with Priyanka getting into a spat with her good friend Gautam over Manya. Their fight turns ugly and abusive.

The housemates try to defuse the situation, but fail.

Before going to bed, Priyanka and Gautam talk it out, but looks like this friendship may not last long.