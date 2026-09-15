Big Wins, Selfies, Tears And Kisses At The Emmys

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards celebrated the year's top television achievements, creating unforgettable moments.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were held in the early hours of Tuesday morning (India time) in Los Angeles, and Hollywood A-listers looked glamorous for the big night.

Scroll down to see snapshots from the red carpet, the top winners, heady moments from the show and oh, many, many kissing scenes!

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Selena Gomez's OTT series Only Murders in the Building may have missed the Emmy but the actress certainly went for gold.

And yes, she was wearing her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring, which, according to Vogue, is worth anything between $200,000 to $1 million.

Photograph: Caroline Brehman/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Nicole Kidman was a part of one of the evening's most viral moments when host Mariska Hargitay opened the Emmys with a monologue, spoofing Nicole's AMC theatres ad. She quoted some of the dialogues from the ad, when Nicole, seated in the front row, interrupted, saying, 'Now, Mariska, come on. That's mine! That's my bit! You can't do that.'

Mariska, however, continued, forcing Nicole to interrupt again.

Then Mariska quipped, 'Zip it, Movie Lady. It's TV's turn tonight!'

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The 1980s may be trending, but Zendaya brought back the 1990s style with her custom Prada outfit and pixie cut.

She was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the awards for the third and final season of Euphoria.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Stephen Colbert is embraced by Jimmy Kimmel as he wins the Outstanding Variety Series Award for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Late Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live! were both nominated in the category.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The crew of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert takes a selfie to remember the historic night.

CBS retired the show in May due to 'financial reasons'.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional during a tribute to Harry Met Sally Director Rob Reiner, who was stabbed to death last December along with his wife.

'Last week, Robby won an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his beautiful work on The Bear. And he now holds the record, of 48 years, for the longest gap between acting Emmys, which was previously held by his father, Carl Reiner, at 37 years,' she said.

'He was generous and kind, and funny as hell. And a friend to all. And we all miss Rob and Michele and all those we lost this year.'

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Sally Field accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Remarkably Bright Creatures.

Sally paid a special tribute to Dolly Parton, who passed into the ages in August, saying, 'If there are truly angels on earth, then we just lost one: Dolly Parton. It was my great good fortune to have worked with Dolly in a film called Still Magnolias and, over the years, I never stopped loving her.

'She was genuine and humble, supportive and blisteringly funny with a bawdy sense of humor that would send any rude guy looking for a place to hide.

'I couldn't see then what a real giant Dolly was -- not just as an artist, but as a human. God bless you, Dolly Parton, my friend, I am not the only one on earth that will love you forever and ever.'

The tribute was followed by a performance from Reba McEntire, who sang Parton's 1983 song, Appalachian Memories.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Jean Smart became the first female performer to win Best Actress in a Comedy Series for every season of the show, Hacks.

'Just the men stay standing. The girls get to sit down. I'm serious. Every time this happens, I think of the girls who are going: 'I just got comfortable. Why she did have to...?' You got your Spanx and your corset and your tape and your shoes that are cutting your toes off, going, 'Oh my god. She's not that good. You just stood up 'cause she's old,' Jean said in a humourous acceptance speech.'

Interestingly, Smart is an eight-time Emmy winner. She was previously awarded for guest starring in Frasier in 2000 and 2001, and for her supporting role in Samantha Who in 2008.

She has been nominated as well, for her work in The District, 24, Harry's Law, Fargo, Watchmen and Mare of Easttown.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Linda Cardellini, Richard Jenkins, Jason Bateman and David Harbour pose with the award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series for DTF St Louis.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Rhea Seehorn may not have won an Emmy for the series that made the world fall in love with her, Better Call Saul.

But she did win it for Pluribus, marking her first Emmy win for Outstanding Drama Actress.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Alan Cumming wins an award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program for The Traitors and now perhaps Karan Johar is taking even more copious notes on hosting the reality show.

Cumming used the stage to give an important message: 'Tonight, we have received the most votes, but tomorrow is Voter Registration Day in this country. So please make sure you're registered to vote, because the time for talk is over. It is now time to vote, America.'

Photograph: Mike Blake/ Reuters/ TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Noah Wyle wins the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series Award for The Pitt, and he celebrates it in the best way possible.

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

By kissing his wife Sara Wells!

And the party is not ending anytime soon! :)

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters/TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Matthew Rhys has made Emmy history by winning two lead actor awards on the same night, becoming the first actor to achieve the feat in the ceremony's history.

He won the lead actor (limited) for his work in Netflix's The Beast in Me and the lead comedy actor prize for Widow's Bay.

He is now the first person ever to claim both lead actor prizes in a single ceremony, and adding to his 2018 drama win for The Americans, the pair of statuettes also makes him the first male performer to win in all three lead acting categories.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

The very pregnant Kaley Cuoco couldn't stop her tears when fiance Tom Pelphrey won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama for his performance in Task.

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Are Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey secretly brothers?

The actors ended the Emmys in a fun way, as they also took the moment to promote their upcoming comedy series, Brothers.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff