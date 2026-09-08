'Bhupen Hazarika Is An Emotion'

'The Bard of the Brahmaputra's voice carried Assam's spirit, stories and dreams far beyond its shores.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhupen Hazarika/Facebook

Key Points Bhupen Hazarika, known as the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', is celebrated for his timeless music and profound words that continue to inspire generations and carry Assam's spirit beyond its borders.

A year-long nationwide celebration of Dr Hazarika's life and creations has reaffirmed his legacy, with a final event scheduled in Delhi on November 29.

'Dr Bhupen Hazarika is more than a name; he is an emotion that lives in the heart and soul of Assam,' Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

'His timeless music and profound words continue to inspire generations. The year-long nationwide celebrations of his life and timeless creations have reaffirmed the enduring legacy of the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose voice carried Assam's spirit, stories and dreams far beyond its shores. On his birth anniversary, I pay my humble tributes to the legendary Sudhakantha,' Sarma noted.

'His art transcended borders and languages'

'His timeless music and profound words continue to inspire generations. The year-long nationwide celebrations of his life and timeless creations have reaffirmed the enduring legacy of the Bard of the Brahmaputra, whose voice carried Assam's spirit, stories and dreams far beyond its shores,' Sarma added.

'As the nation commemorates the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, the legendary 'Bard of the Brahmaputra', we celebrate a legacy that continues to resonate across generations,' Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge stated.

'A gifted musician, poet, lyricist and filmmaker, deeply anchored in the rich cultural heritage of Assam, his art transcended borders and languages, becoming a powerful voice for humanity, harmony and universal brotherhood.'

'He beautifully gave expression to the thoughts and spirit of countless people'

A celebration of Dr Hazarika'a birth centenary will be held in New Delhi on November 29, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

'His voice carried the soul of Assam and the spirit of the North East to the entire nation,' Modi posted on X, adding, 'Through his music he beautifully gave expression to the thoughts and spirit of countless people. His songs brought people closer.'

'I warmly recall attending the start of his birth centenary celebrations in Guwahati last year. Bhupenda's life and work will continue to inspire generations.'

The Bard of the Brahmaputra

Born on September 8, 1926, in Tinsukia district, Assam, Bhupen Hazarika made significant contributions to Assamese and Indian music and cinema and played an important role in taking the culture of Assam to a wider audience. The Bharat Ratna awardee passed away in 2011 at the age of 85.

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff