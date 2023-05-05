News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Bhumi Spreads Afwaah In Bollywood

Bhumi Spreads Afwaah In Bollywood

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 05, 2023 14:51 IST
Film folk queued up to watch the latest Friday release, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah, at a special screening in Mumbai.

Bhumi Pednekar plays the idealistic Nivi in Afwaah, and comes up with a refreshing performance once again. Read the review here

 

Sumeet Vyas plays a ruthless politician.

 

Sayani Gupta.

 

Amruta Subhash.

 

Manisha Koirala.

 

Jubilee stars Aparshakti Khurana and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

 

Manoj Bajpayee.

 

Gulshan Devaiah.

 

Anubhav Sinha has produced Afwaah.

 

Afwaah, according to our review, is a sum of Director Sudhir Mishra's thought-provoking reflections and appeal to question what’s real, what’s rumour.

 

Yashpal Sharma reviews the film: 'Saw Afwah premier last night with Sumitra ji and all star cast n crew. friends it’s released today... never miss this... Bhumi has done her best till now and Sumit and Nawazuddin are flawless. What a fantastic story, content and screenplay. I have done three films with Sudheer Mishra. What an amazing work he has done once again. Congratulations Sudheer ji Bhumi n Sumitra Ji and all team.'

 

Anurag Kashyap with Sharib Hashmi, who stars in Afwaah, and Anup Soni.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

