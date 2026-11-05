Bhumi Pednekkar Wants To Explore Horror

Bhumi Pednekkar is set to star in Jaani Dushman -- Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai, a supernatural thriller set in the United Kingdom.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi S Pednekkar/Instagram

Key Points Bhumi Pednekkar will headline Jaani Dushman -- Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai.

The film is a supernatural thriller set in the United Kingdom.

Action and stunt specialist Peter Pedrero, known for the Harry Potter movies, Fast & Furious, is part of the production team.

Bhumi Pednekkar is all set to explore the horror genre with Jaani Dushman -- Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai, a supernatural thriller set in the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled a poster of the film, showing a mysterious, blood-stained-looking hand emerging from the darkness, gripping the white bedsheet of a woman lying face-down on a bed.

Unveiling the Horror

IMAGE: The Jaani Dushman -- Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai poster. Photograph: Bhumi S Pednekkar/Instagram

'Darr toh bahut dekha hoga, ab khauf mehsoos karne ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye! Presenting Jaani Dushman -- Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai!', the makers posted on Instagram.

Bhay -- The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery Director Arshad Syed, along with Robbie Grewal, who was associated with its creative vision, comes on board as creative producer.

Internationally acclaimed action and stunt specialist Peter Pedrero is also joining the team, with his credits including Harry Potter, Fast & Furious, The Expendables, Game of Thrones and The Conjuring.

While the horror elements and action are expected to drive the film's cinematic scale, its emotional core will be a mother-daughter relationship, layered with buried family secrets and supernatural occurrences.

The makers are looking to develop the property as a franchise, with the first instalment introducing audiences to its central world.

An ambitious theatrical horror franchise backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films and Prabhleen Sandhu's Almighty Motion Picture, the film is scheduled to release in 2027.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff