Bhumi Pednekkar: 'Filmmaking Is Never Just About The Actor'

'Out of the 25 projects I've done so far, my decisions have always been driven by whether I find the character interesting. Not by how I might appear.'



Bhumi Pednekar was so heavily trolled for her romcom series The Royals, that it deeply affected her and she took a sabbatical from showbiz.

She returns with the gritty Daldal, and her performance is so good, our review called it her career-best so far.

"I resonate deeply with stories that have a purpose because I try to live my own life with purpose too," Bhumi tells Subhash K Jha.

You gave a career-best performance in Daldal.

Thank you, that means a lot. What drew me in was the story.

I went in expecting something familiar within the genre, but what I truly enjoyed was the disruption the makers were attempting.

Daldal is very different from many shows in this space. It's a slow burn. It isn't a whodunnit it's a why-dunnit and I found that incredibly compelling.

I was also very keen to collaborate with Suresh Triveni, who's show-running the series.

This is my third outing with Abundantia Entertainment. I've always had such a wonderful experience working with Vikram (Malhotra) sir. Amrit Raj Gupta was our director. I loved Gullak, so the team was extremely exciting for me.

Do you prefer realistic gritty projects like Bhakshak and Daldal over glam projects like The Royals?

I do enjoy my glamorous side, but feel I get plenty of opportunities to express that off screen. On screen, I have never really chosen a part because it made me look glamorous.

Out of the 25 projects I've done so far, my decisions have always been driven by whether I find the character interesting. Not by how I might appear.

Sometimes that works, sometimes it doesn't.

Filmmaking is never just about the actor; it's a collective process. There's an entire team involved.

I often say that I piggyback on the director's vision because what a director sees for a character or the edit decision they take may not fully align with what you initially imagined, and that's simply part of the process.

Many times, it turns into something even more exciting than you expected. When it comes to socially-driven stories, films with commentary or social drama, I genuinely love doing them.

A large part of my work has been in that space. I don't see myself stepping away from it. It reflects who I am as a person.

So would you sacrifice a Royals for a Daldal?

I resonate deeply with stories that have a purpose because I try to live my own life with purpose too.

I want to create impact. I want to use my art and the advocacy that often comes with it for something meaningful, for something better.

I feel immense gratitude that filmmakers bring projects like Bhakshak and Daldal to me. These are the narratives that truly challenge me, and I'm thankful that I get the opportunity to step into such demanding spaces.

