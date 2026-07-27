Bhumi Pednekkar: 'Assam Really Needs Our Support'

'The death toll is increasing. Entire villages have been washed away, animals have been washed away. Whatever they had, everything is finished.'

IMAGE: Fire and Emergency Services Assam team rescue people from a flood affected area in Guwahati, July 27, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bhumi Pednekkar, Adah Sharma and Papon have urged people to help flood-affected Assam, highlighting the displacement of 750,000 people, the increasing death toll, and destruction of villages and livelihood.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the death toll has risen to 68 and announced a massive relief drive to provide essential clothing to 200,000 women and 200,000 children.

Bhumi Pednekkar 'Not many people are talking about it'

Actor Bhumi Pednekkar has urged people to support relief efforts in flood-hit Assam, and shared a video on her Instagram handle to highlight the issue.

'There have been a lot of bad floods in Assam. The situation is so bad that 7.5 lakh people have been evacuated. More than 40 people have died, and the death toll is increasing. Entire villages have been washed away, animals have been washed away. Whatever they had, everything is finished. Not many people are talking about it, but I have complete faith,' Bhumi said in the video.

'Like last year, the whole country was standing. Punjab, Jammu, Bihar, Maharashtra. We showed a sense of community service. You sent so many supplies, donated, that time has come again. This time Assam needs us.

'Assam needs a lot of supplies. Food, mattresses, sanitation, evacuation. If you see the visuals, your heart will break. It is very very heartbreaking, and Assam really needs our support. I request everyone to donate as much as possible. And spread this message a little,' she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Adah Sharma: 'Every share could help save a life'

Adah Sharma made an appeal to her followers too: 'Assam is under water. Nearly 900 villages have been submerged. Around 7 lakh people have been affected, and close to 3 lakh people are taking shelter in relief camps after relentless flooding. Homes, schools, farms and livelihoods have been washed away.

'Imagine watching the water rise into your home, carrying your memories, your clothes, your books, your crops, your livelihood... and not knowing what tomorrow will look like. Imagine putting your child into a rescue boat with nothing but the clothes they're wearing.'

'If you're in a position to help, please consider donating through a trusted relief organisation of your choice. Even a small contribution can help provide food, clean drinking water, medicines and shelter to families who have lost everything.

'If you're in a flood-affected area or know someone who is, please share these numbers. Every share could help save a life.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah)

Papon: 'Villages are flooded, people are still homeless'

Singer Papon has urged people across the country to come forward and support those affected by the devastating floods in Assam.

In a video message on X, Papon said, 'Hello everyone, hello India, hello world. I mean, I just wanted to bring to notice what's happening in Assam right now. The devastation that's happened because of the floods this year. It rains a lot here, there are floods, but you can't imagine the situation this time.

'Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, people have lost their lives...so many animals have died. It's a bad situation, so please spread the word,' Papon, who hails from Assam, appealed.

'I request everyone in India and across the world to please, you know, look towards Assam. It's humanity, you know, we all must come together, whatever we can do, and we need to do it quick. We're all doing our bit here. If you want to help, please come forward,' he added.

The death toll from the floods in Assam has risen to 68, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Papon (@paponmusic)

With inputs from ANI

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff