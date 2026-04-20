Bhooth Bangla Delivers Solid Opening Weekend, Poised For 100 Cr Club Entry

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla has emerged as a much-needed box office success, delivering a solid opening weekend collection of Rs 64 crores.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla.

Key Points Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla showed positive momentum from Thursday's paid previews, with collections steadily increasing through the weekend.

showed positive momentum from Thursday's paid previews, with collections steadily increasing through the weekend. The film is projected to cross 90 crores in its first week and is expected to join the 100 Crore Club during its second weekend.

Despite the heroics of Dhurandhar - The Revenge and very good business of Border 2, 2026 has been a largely underwhelming year.

The films which have released have just not done well and then there have been many weeks in a row when new releases have just not arrived.

The first quarter of the year did show good in overall accounting due to the aforementioned two movies but then all the money was basically concentrated only in these pockets.

A Much Needed Box Office Boost

In this scenario, it was pretty much required that something new comes in which ends up emerging a success.

Even a mid-range response or 100-200 crores would have helped, as that at least would ensure that box office keeps running.

Well, indications are that this will now happen, what with Bhooth Bangla scoring a solid weekend.

Strong Performance for Akshay Kumar Starrer

The signs were there that it would open well but since it has been a season of franchise films or sequels, there is always this doubt around how a film would score.

That's what makes the box office response of this Akshay Kumar starrer special since right from Thursday's paid preview shows, the response turned out to be positive.

While Rs 3.50 crores (Rs 35 million) came in on Thursday despite limited shows after 9 pm only, Friday was good at Rs 14.80 crores (Rs 148 million).

Path to the 100 Crore Club

What happened on Saturday was all the more gladdening since the Priyadarshan directed film didn't just cross the 20 crores mark but close at Rs 21.75 crores (Rs 217.5 million).

Sunday grew further and as a result the first weekend stands at Rs 64 crores (Rs 640 million)*.

The first week is expected to close in excess of Rs 90 crores (Rs 900 million).

The higher it finds itself in the 90s, the better it would be for the film as that would decide whether the 100 Crore Club entry happens on Friday or Saturday, though rest assured the milestone would be accomplished in the second weekend itself.

*Estimates

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff