Home  » Movies » Bharti's Adorable Maternity Photoshoot

Bharti's Adorable Maternity Photoshoot

December 01, 2025 12:08 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh is expecting her second child and she documented this beautiful phase with a photoshoot.

Sharing pictures, she writes, '2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon...'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti obviously favours blue; she chose the colour for her baby shower as well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti, who is currently hosting Laughter ChefsSeason 3, is documenting her day-to-day activities in her vlogs.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa married in 2017 and welcomed their son, Gola, in 2022.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Here's wishing the family the very best!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

