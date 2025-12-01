Bharti's Adorable Maternity Photoshoot

Bharti Singh is expecting her second child and she documented this beautiful phase with a photoshoot.
Sharing pictures, she writes, '2nd Baby Limbachiya coming soon...'
Bharti obviously favours blue; she chose the colour for her baby shower as well.
Bharti, who is currently hosting Laughter ChefsSeason 3, is documenting her day-to-day activities in her vlogs.
Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa married in 2017 and welcomed their son, Gola, in 2022.
Here's wishing the family the very best!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff