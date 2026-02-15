Bhansali, Ketan Mehta To Make Jai Somnath

'We've been toying with the idea of working together. This project seems the best way to collaborate on something special.'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs pooja at the Somnath temple. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jai Somnath will be produced by Bhansali Productions and Ketan Mehta's Maya Movies.

The film will be released in 2027.

It is a film on the legend of the famous temple.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta are joining hands for Jai Somnath, a film on the legend of the famous temple.

Jai Somnath is described as a 'seminal tale of Indian civilisation' and slated for release in 2027.

Mehta will write and direct the project, which will be produced by Bhansali Productions and Ketan Mehta's Maya Movies.

Speaking exclusively on the project to Subhash K Jha, Sanjay Bhansali says, "I've always been a huge huge fan of Ketan Mehta's cinema. His Mirch Masala is one of my ten most favourite Indian films of all times.

"We've been toying with the idea of working together. This project seems the best way to collaborate on something special."

The project was announced on Maha Shivratri.