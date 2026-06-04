Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Shilpa Shinde Responds To Fake Sexual Claim

Television actress Shilpa Shinde addressed the ongoing backlash surrounding her Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain exual harassment row, alleging a 'paid PR' campaign is behind the criticism.

IMAGE: Shilpa Shinde in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Key Points Shilpa Shinde claims a 'paid PR' campaign is behind the backlash she's receiving for her recent podcast comments.

She confessed to making false allegations against the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain to deflect accusations against her and avoid legal scrutiny.

Shinde stated her decision to speak out now was driven by personal reasons, not financial gain, as she could no longer live with the 'lie'.

She does not expect support from others and is prepared to face criticism, stating she 'really doesn't care'.

Television actress Shilpa Shinde has responded to criticism surrounding her recent podcast appearance with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, alleging that the backlash against her is being driven by a 'paid PR' campaign and urging people not to judge her remarks without watching the full conversation.

Taking to Instagram, Shinde shared a video statement and defended herself against the growing online criticism that followed her recent comments. In the caption of her post, the actress wrote, 'Passing judgment on a single line without watching the entire podcast is a poor approach by paid PR.'

Shilpa said her statements were being taken out of context and thanked her supporters for understanding her perspective.

Addressing the Controversy

The controversy stems from Shinde's appearance on a podcast, where she spoke at length about her personal experiences and the challenges she faced during a difficult phase of her life when she was shooting for the television show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

In the interview, she admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she levelled against the producer of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 were false.

According to her, the allegations against her were part of a targeted campaign intended to control her and hinder her ability to find work in the industry if she left the show.

Shinde's Emotional Toll and Justification

In the Instagram video, Shinde addressed critics and said, 'After this PR, the comments that are coming, I want to tell them that you will get what you sow. You will get what you sow.'

The actress also questioned why people were focusing on her personal life and urged them to reflect on their own actions instead.

In the video, she spoke about the emotional toll of past events and explained why she chose to speak publicly now.

Shilpa further revealed the impact that public scrutiny had on her mental health and recalled a period when she struggled deeply. She also shared an incident involving a person who told her that her journey had inspired him during a difficult phase in his own life.

Watch: 'I didn't do this for money'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

'I must do my bit'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan slammed Shilpa Shinde, calling her out for her fake accusations, and claiming that she is 'shocked beyond words'.

Without taking any names, she spoke about the 'real victim' in her post on Instagram.

'I usually never talk about anyone. I never comment or react on someone else's business. I only speak up when it is about something sensitive, something that affects all of us as a society, especially as women,' Hina wrote.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Shilpa Shinde's remarks have not gone down well with the Delhi-based men's rights organisation NCMIndia Council for Men Affairs and they are reportedly seeking action from the Mumbai police in the matter.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff