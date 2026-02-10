Best Hollywood Movies -- Top & Must-Watch Films

2026 looks promising for cinema lovers, with many highly anticipated, big-budget Hollywood films set to hit theatres this year.

Best Hollywood movies

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Release date: March 6

Directed by Tom Harper, the film sees Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) return from self-imposed exile to confront new challenges and decide whether to embrace his family’s criminal legacy. Set against the backdrop of World War ll, the movie is the continuation of the hit British series Peaky Blinders.

Project Hail Mary

Release date: March 20

Ryan Gosling headlines this sci-fi movie which is about a science teacher-turned-astronaut who wakes up alone on a spaceship, suffering from amnesia.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Release date: April 1

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the upcoming animated sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie and is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic.

The Devil Wears Prada 2

Release date: May 1

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite for the sequel of their 2006 fashion comedy, The Devil Wears Prada, after a decade.

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Release date: May 22

Pedro Pascal plays Din Djarin, the legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter, who sets out on a new adventure with his adopted son and apprentice Grogu.

Toy Story 5

Release date: June 19

Pixar returns with the fifth instalment of its much-loved animated franchise, Toy Story. In the latest edition, it’s all about toys versus technology as kids ditch the traditional games with screen time.

Minions 3

Release date: July 1

Three minions head to Hollywood to pursue filmmaking but instead chaos ensues as they accidentally end up unleashing a monster.

Moana (Live-Action)

Release date: July 10

This musical adventure is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 2016 animated blockbuster Moana. The film follows Moana as she embarks on an ocean voyage with demigod Maui to restore her island’s prosperity.

The Odyssey

Release date: July 17

Christopher Nolan’s action-fantasy film The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Elliot Page and Zendaya. The epic saga is about King Odysseus who embarks on a challenging journey home after the Trojan war.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Release date: July 31

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tom Holland/Instagram

Tom Holland returns as fan-favourite superhero Spider-Man this July with the new MCU film co-starring his fiancée Zendaya.

Latest Hollywood Movies

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Release date: January 16

The fourth film in the 28 Days Later zombie franchise, this one stars Cillian Murphy in the lead and follows the story of survivors in a world ravaged by a deadly virus 28 years later.

Mercy

Release date: January 23

In this sci-fi thriller, an AI judge gives a murder suspect 90 minutes to prove his innocence, or face execution. Chris Pratt stars alongside Rebecca Ferguson.

Wuthering Heights

Release date: February 13

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, Wuthering Heights is a romantic drama loosely based on Emily Bronte’s 1847 novel of the same name.

Hollywood movies 2026

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Release date: November 20

Prequel to The Hunger Games series, the new film follows a young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) competing in the 50th Hunger Games, known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Avengers: Doomsday

Release date: December 18

Another Marvel superhero film that’s set to hit the theatres this year is Avengers: Doomsday. Directed by Russo brothers, the film will see Robert Downey Jr return as Doctor Doom.

Dune: Part Three

Release date: December 18

Timothee Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides in the third and final chapter of Dune series directed by Denis Villeneuve.

Based on the novel Dune Messiah, story centres around Paul as the emperor who faces new threats as his enemies try to overthrow him and destroy his House Atreides.

Werwulf

Release date: December 25

Photograph: Kind courtesy Robert Eggers/Instagram

Set in 13th-century England, a mysterious creature terrorises a village, turning age-old werewolf folklore into terrifying reality in this Robert Eggers directorial.

