Best Dressed Movie Celebs This Navratri!

Apart from dancing your heart out, Navratri was all about dressing up and looking your best in a desi avatar.
So who all got the memo right this season? Let's check out!
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning as she gets into festive mode wearing a colourful chaniya-choli along with beautiful jewellery and subtle makeup.
Alia Bhatt redefines old world opulence in her pista green sari teamed with an intricate chikankari blouse edged with zardozi hand-embroidery.
Sanya Malhotra nails her garba night ensemble donning a beautiful lehenga with a ruby encrusted ajrakh backless choli and a matching dupatta.
Karishma Tanna channels her inner Gujarati girl in a heavily embroidered colourful chaniya choli and a matching cape.
Vidya Balan in a sari can never go wrong and we applaud her white and gold drape, making her look classy and elegant.
How gorgeous is Mouni Roy in her luminous red sari and traditional gold jewellery?
Looking pretty in green, Twinkle Khanna says her go-to-outfit for any occasion on a busy day is a sari and we totally get why.
Malvika Mohanan opts for a sheer floral orange sari and pairs it with a golden blouse because the festive season is all about shining bright.
Dreamy and ever so graceful, Tabu is a visual delight in this classic white and gold Kasavo sari finished with gold handloom tissue, delicate gold zari and Sitara Ari embroidery.
Rohit Saraf makes it to the list thanks to his pink mirror embroidered kurta which makes him look festive ready and how!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com