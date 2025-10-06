HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Best Dressed Movie Celebs This Navratri!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
October 06, 2025 08:59 IST

Apart from dancing your heart out, Navratri was all about dressing up and looking your best in a desi avatar.

So who all got the memo right this season? Let's check out!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning as she gets into festive mode wearing a colourful chaniya-choli along with beautiful jewellery and subtle makeup.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt redefines old world opulence in her pista green sari teamed with an intricate chikankari blouse edged with zardozi hand-embroidery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra nails her garba night ensemble donning a beautiful lehenga with a ruby encrusted ajrakh backless choli and a matching dupatta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna channels her inner Gujarati girl in a heavily embroidered colourful chaniya choli and a matching cape.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vidya Balan/Instagram

Vidya Balan in a sari can never go wrong and we applaud her white and gold drape, making her look classy and elegant.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

How gorgeous is Mouni Roy in her luminous red sari and traditional gold jewellery?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

Looking pretty in green, Twinkle Khanna says her go-to-outfit for any occasion on a busy day is a sari and we totally get why.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malvika Mohanan/Instagram

Malvika Mohanan opts for a sheer floral orange sari and pairs it with a golden blouse because the festive season is all about shining bright.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Dreamy and ever so graceful, Tabu is a visual delight in this classic white and gold Kasavo sari finished with gold handloom tissue, delicate gold zari and Sitara Ari embroidery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Saraf/Instagram

Rohit Saraf makes it to the list thanks to his pink mirror embroidered kurta which makes him look festive ready and how!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
