Best Bollywood Movies 2026: Releases And Complete Movies List

Here's a quick look at the Bollywood movies list of 2026. Lots of interesting titles and genres coming right up!

Best Bollywood movies of 2026

O' Romeo

Release date: February 13

Shahid Kapoor reunites with Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey and Haider in O'Romeo.

The new film is a love story, set in the underworld, and seems a perfect fit for a Valentine's Day release. Tripti Dimri co-stars.

Dhurandhar Part 2

Release date: March 19

After Dhurandhar's huge success, Dhurandhar 2 is already the most-awaited film of 2026.

Aditya Dhar's spy drama, led by Ranveer Singh, will take the adventure forward.

Bhooth Bangla

Release date: April 2

Akshay Kumar usually releases a film every three-four months, so it's rather uncharacteristic for his film to arrive six months after his last release, Jolly LLB 3.

Bhooth Bangla reunites him with his Hera Pheri director Priyadarshan. Expectations are high for this horror comedy.

Awarapan 2

Release date: April 2

Emraan Hashmi had died in Awarapan so it would be interesting to see how he returns in the sequel.

The film wasn't a hit when it released in 2007, but has attained a cult status in recent times.

Disha Patani co-stars; Shabana Azmi plays the antagonist.

Battle Of Galwan

Release date: April 17

More than a year after Sikandar, Salman Khan returns with Apoorva Lakhia's Battle Of Galwan based on the June 15-16, 2020, battle between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh.

Raja Shivaji

Release date: May 1

Riteish Deshmukh directs as well as stars in Raja Shivaji, where he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The magnum opus has Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist. Riteish's wife Genelia Deshmukh puts in an appearance too.

Vann: Force of the Forest

Release date: May 15

Sidharth Malhotra gets into a supernatural/horror zone with Vann: Force of the Forest.

The film is co-directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra (of Panchayat fame), and Arunabh Kumar (co-founder, TVF), and co-stars Tamannaah Bhatia.

Dhamaal 4

Release date: July 3

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

Dhamaal was supposed to arrive in March. But since Dhurandhar 2 will dominate the month, the team took a good call to move ahead by a couple of months.

The quartet of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey return in this Indra Kumar venture.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Release date: June 5

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tips Films/Instagram

After Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan reunites with his father David Dhawan in the romcom co-starring Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.



King

A substantial portion of Shah Rukh Khan's King has been shot and a teaser has been unveiled as well.

Expect King Khan to get into solid action mode in this Siddharth Anand film, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan as well as Deepika Padukone.

Love & War

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhansali Productions/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal come together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, one of the biggest films of the year.

This is a period romantic drama set against a war backdrop.

Alpha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Originally supposed to release at Christmas, it was pushed to April 2026, but has been further delayed.

Industry murmurs suggest that the War 2 debacle and the Dhurandhar wave has led to a rethink about how to pitch and market the YRF spy drama starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Drishyam 3

Release date: October 2

The story moves forward, as in the third part of the successful franchise, an attempt will be made, once again, to apprehend Ajay Devgn's character, who is still doing everything he can to safeguard his family after a murder was committed in the house.

Tabu returns and Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna.

Ramayana Part 1

Release date: Diwali 2026

The biggest film of 2026 is the Diwali release, Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash and Ravie Dubey star in this VFX and CGI-heavy magnum opus, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Shakti Shalini

Release date: December 24

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aneet Padda/Instagram

The year will end with Shakti Shalini that will see Aneet Padda back on the screen after her blockbuster debut, Saiyaara.

The last release from this universe created by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films was Thamma and Stree.

Latest Bollywood movies

The Raja Saab

Release date: January 9

Prabhas's last film, Kalki 2898 AD, was a huge success.

Now, he stars in The Raja Saab, which is a VFX and CGI heavy fantasy project, and the first pan-India release of 2026.

Directed by Maruthi, the film has been heavily promoted and the trailers promise a big screen spectacle.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

Rahu Ketu

Release date: January 16

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pulkit Samrat/Instagram

The first comedy of 2026, Fukrey actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are now seen as Rahu and Ketu.

The film is directed by first-timer Vipul Vig, known for writing the Fukrey series.

A story about confusion and bad omens, Rahu Ketu stars Shalini Pandey as the leading lady.

Happy Patel

Release date: January 16

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, stand-up comedian Vir Das stars in and directs the oddball comedy, Happy Patel.

He plays a detective in Goa, who is surrounded by several 'weird' characters in weird situations.

Vir's Delhi Belly co-star Imran Khan as well as Aamir Khan will play cameos.

Border 2

Release date: January 22

The biggest release of January 2026 is the much-awaited Border 2, which sees Sunny Deol return as an army man.

Giving him company are Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

Anurag Singh returns to direction six years after delivering the superhit Kesari and how he has mounted this war film has won all-round appreciation.

Mardaani 3

Release date: January 30

Rani Mukerji returns with the third instalment of her cop franchise, Mardaani.

This time, the drama and violence are even more gruesome.

Abhiraj Minawala directs this film. He had directed the Aayush Sharma film, Love Yatri earlier, and is a long-time associate with YRF, having worked on Sultan and Tiger 3.

Bollywood movies 2026

Lag Jaa Gale

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Tiger Shroff leads the show in this violent romantic action drama, which sees him in a face-off with Lakshya.

Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest Prem in Sooraj Barjatya's family universe.

Taking over from Salman Khan, Ayushmann looks perfect as the boy next door.

Sharvari is the leading lady.

Cocktail 2

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/Instagram

The sequel to 2012's Cocktail has an all new cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna.

Director Homi Adajania and Producer Dinesh Vijan reunite for this movie.

Haiwaan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyadarshan/Instagram

Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist to Saif Ali Khan's hero in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan.

The Akshay-Priyan duo will also be seen in the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla earlier this year.

Ali Abbas Zafar-Ahaan Panday's next

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ahaan Panday/Instagram

Saiyaara's leading man Ahaan Panday has a release coming up too.

Though the title of this YRF production is yet to be finalised, what's known is that director Ali Abbas Zafar returns to the YRF fold and will present Ahaan in a rugged avatar.

The actioner will go on floors in a few days.

Kartik Aaryan-Anurag Basu film

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Earlier planned for a Diwali 2025 release, this yet-untitled love story starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is getting its finishing touches.

Anurag Basu is directing a heartwarming film, aimed at the youth.

Tiger Shroff-Milap Zaveri's next

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

Milap Zaveri is presently doing the groundwork for his next action film with Tiger.

John Abraham-Rohit Shetty's next

Photograph: Kind courtesy John Abraham/Instagram

John Abraham gets ready to play Mumbai supercop Rakesh Maria in Rohit Shetty's next cop film.

Baap



Baap went on floors a long time ago, and one keenly awaits the coming together of Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.