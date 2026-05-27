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Bengali Filmmaker Anik Dutta Passes Away After Tragic Fall

Source: PTI
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May 27, 2026 20:42 IST

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Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta, celebrated for his unique blend of political and social satire in films like Bhooter Bhabishyat, has tragically died after falling from his Kolkata residence, prompting a police investigation.

Filmmaker Anik Dutta

IMAGE: Filmmaker Anik Dutta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anik Dutta/Facebook

Key Points

  • Filmmaker Anik Dutta died after falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata.
  • Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, though no family statement has been released.
  • Anik Dutta gained prominence with his 2012 film Bhooter Bhabishyat, celebrated for its political and social satire.
  • His filmography includes other acclaimed works such as Ascharya Pradip, Aparajito, Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo and Borunbabur Bondhu.
 

Filmmaker Anik Dutta died on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, after allegedly falling from the terrace of his multi-storey residence in south Kolkata, police said.

He was taken to a hospital near Dhakuria, where doctors declared him dead, a senior police officer said.

A police team started an investigation at the site, though the family has not issued any statement.

Several actors, directors and members of the Bengali film industry gathered at the hospital following the incident.

A Legacy of Acclaimed Cinema

Anik Dutta shot to fame with Bhooter Bhabishyat in 2012. The film, noted for its political and social satire woven into a horror narrative, is regarded by many as a milestone in Bengali cinema.

He continued in a similar vein with Ascharya Pradip, which also carried strong social messaging.

The filmmaker also directed acclaimed films such as Aparajito, Meghnadbodh Rohoshyo and Borunbabur Bondhu.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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